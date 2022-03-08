Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel

March 8 (UPI) -- Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced 35 new routes from 10 new American cities this summer that will also give the airline coast to coast coverage.
Breeze said in a news release that it is "heading west" with service introduced from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Bernardino as well as low cost coast-to-coast flights. The new cities to be added in the east and southeast include: Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; Nashville; and Syracuse, N.Y.