U.S. News
March 8, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel

By Rich Klein
Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced 35 new routes for summer travel. Photo courtesy of Breeze Airways

March 8 (UPI) -- Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced 35 new routes from 10 new American cities this summer that will also give the airline coast to coast coverage.

Breeze said in a news release that it is "heading west" with service introduced from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Bernardino as well as low cost coast-to-coast flights. The new cities to be added in the east and southeast include: Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; Nashville; and Syracuse, N.Y.

The company was founded in May 2021 by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, best known for his ownership of JetBlue.

Breeze said that it has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more, that will be delivered one per month for six years.

"With the A220, Breeze is giving our guests the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations," Neeleman said.

Breeze also said that its fleet will more than double this year with a total of 30 aircraft.

The existing route system has flights that are typically 90 minutes to two hours, but the new A220 aircrafts will be used for flights of three to four hours and "almost exclusively in markets that have no non-stop competition. " Neeleman told CNBC in October.

