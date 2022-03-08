Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

1/5

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas man whose son testified against him was found guilty Tuesday on five counts for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The federal jury in Washington, D.C., deliberated for 4 hours, finding Guy Reffitt guilty of two counts of civil disorder, and one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Advertisement

Guy Reffitt, a member of the extremist Texas Three Percenters militia who lives in Wylie, Texas, was turned in to police by his teenage son, Jackson Reffitt. The younger Reffitt testified against his father during the trial last week.

He told the court his father bragged about being on the Capitol steps with a weapon and appeared to be proud of his participation in the riots. Supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the Electoral College in now-President Joe Biden's favor.

Jackson Reffitt said his father threatened to shoot him if he turned him in.

"If you turn me in, you're a traitor, and traitors get shot," Jackson Reffitt told the court his father told him and his younger sister shortly after he returned from Washington, D.C.

Jackson Reffitt said he recorded conversations with Guy Reffitt, who confirmed he brought a weapon onto the Capitol grounds.

"I did it. I did bring a weapon on property that we own," Guy Reffitt said.

Prosecutors also presented text messages Guy Reffitt sent to others to recruit them to join him in the Capitol attack. They said he traveled to Washington, D.C., from Texas by car with another participant in the riots.

More than 775 people have been arrested in connection with the deadly insurrection, while more than 200 of them have already pleaded guilty, according to data from the Justice Department. More than 100 people have already been sentenced.

Clyde Hughes contributed to this report.

