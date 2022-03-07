Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2022 / 11:35 AM

Treasury report says lack of competition in U.S. job market keeping wages low

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Treasury report says lack of competition in U.S. job market keeping wages low
Worker's rights advocates rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2021, calling for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A report from the Treasury Department on Monday pushed back some against the popular belief that the present job market is a workers' market -- underscoring that companies on the whole are still able to get away with underpaying employees.

The report, titled "The State of Labor Market Competition," was compiled with the departments of Justice and Labor and the Federal Trade Commission.

Advertisement

The assessment says that employers are able to keep paying lower wages because there's not much competition for their workers. That lack of competition, it adds, costs workers 15-25% of what they might otherwise qualify to make.

President Joe Biden signs an executive order to promote competition in the American economy, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 9, 2021. That order produced Monday's report. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI

"Employers also use their market power to impose other costs on workers, including unpredictable just-in-time schedules, punishing work conditions, and no opportunity for advancement," the study says.

RELATED MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit

Further, it says that outsourcing U.S. jobs has reduced wages by as much as 24% in some industries, and a decline in unions has robbed employees of bargaining power that could increase their pay and lead to better working conditions.

Advertisement

The lack of competition most often hurts women and communities of color, who make up a larger share of workers in lower-paid occupations.

"These workers often have diminished bargaining power because they lack the resources to easily switch jobs or occupations, to reject or negotiate against signing restrictive employment agreements, or to seek legal recourse for violations of labor and employment law," the study says.

RELATED New Jersey, Oregon working on bills that would let drivers pump their own gas

The report is part of a pledge President Joe Biden made last year to look into the impact of anti-competitive practices in the job market.

Biden will host a roundtable with Cabinet officials on Monday afternoon that will focus on the findings of the report. He will make remarks during the meeting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Council of Economic Advisors Chair Cecilia Rouse and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will attend the meeting -- which will hear from workers about harms caused by anti-competitive practices.

RELATED U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February

Latest Headlines

EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
U.S. News // 38 seconds ago
EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
March 7 (UPI) -- Federal environmental regulators announced new restrictions Monday that aim to cut down on smog-producing emissions from newly built semi trucks.
Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case
March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June.
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
March 7 (UPI) -- Starting Monday, Americans can order another shipment of four home COVID-19 tests -- as they were first allowed to do a few weeks ago.
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
March 7 (UPI) -- An armed teen was arrested and a second person fled while intruding at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday around the time Vice President Kamala Harris returned from a Bloody Sunday event in Alabama.
NYC, N.J. drop COVID-19 mask mandate for schools as cases slow
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC, N.J. drop COVID-19 mask mandate for schools as cases slow
March 7 (UPI) -- Beginning Monday, New York City and New Jersey are lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions for face masks and proof of vaccination as infections slow in many parts of the United States.
Texas students push back against book bans for censoring LGBTQ, racial justice issues
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas students push back against book bans for censoring LGBTQ, racial justice issues
March 7 (UPI) -- Students in Texas are forming banned-book clubs and distribution drives to contest restrictions that focus mostly on LGBTQ and racial themes.​
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 6M; nearly 1M in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 6M; nearly 1M in U.S.
March 7 (UPI) -- In its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic reached a sobering milestone on Monday -- more than 6 million people worldwide have died from the virus.
Revolutionary new warning system to rank red tide blooms in Florida waters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Revolutionary new warning system to rank red tide blooms in Florida waters
Frequent occurrences of red tides have created a national concern because they affect not only the health of the ecosystems and the people near them but also local economies.
Pelosi: Congress to mull banning Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pelosi: Congress to mull banning Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is considering legislation to ban the importation of Russian oil, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Sunday.
At least 7 people killed by tornadoes near Des Moines
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 7 people killed by tornadoes near Des Moines
March 6 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed by tornadoes near Des Moines, Iowa, late Saturday as damage suggested possible tornadoes reached at least an EF-3 status, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Blinken says U.S. looking to help supply fighter jets to Ukraine, considers banning Russian oil imports
Blinken says U.S. looking to help supply fighter jets to Ukraine, considers banning Russian oil imports
Florida Panhandle wildfires burn nearly 10,000 acres, evacuations remain in place
Florida Panhandle wildfires burn nearly 10,000 acres, evacuations remain in place
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement