March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June. The decision not to hear the case was revealed in a brief order which did not note any reasoning or dissent from the court. Advertisement

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania asked the Supreme Court in November to review a lower court's decision to overturn Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

The comedian was convicted in 2018 of drugging and then sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 but his case was overturned last year after having served two years of his three- to 10-year sentence.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the conviction on the grounds that a previous prosecutor said in a press release he wouldn't charge Cosby in the case.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office then filed an appeal against the Pennsylvania high court's decision questioning its reasoning that the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment transformed that announcement in the press release into a legally binding promise.

Andrew Wyatt, a publicist for Cosby, praised the Supreme Court justices "for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens," in a statement to CNN.

"Mr. Cosby's Constitutional Rights were a 'reprehensible bait and switch' by Kevin Steele, Judge Steve T. O'Neill and their cohorts," Wyatt said.

"This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District's Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world."

