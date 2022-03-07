1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody

March 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iowa on Monday said one person was killed and two more were critically injured in a shooting at a Des Moines high school.

A 15-year-old boy died as a result of his injuries, while a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl remained in critical condition as of Monday evening, Des Moines Fire Department representative Ahman Douglass told the Des Moines Register.

The shooting took place on school grounds but outside the main building before 3 p.m., police said.

No other injuries were reported and police said they did not believe there was a continued threat to the public as Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects had been detained.

"We've got some potential suspects detained. That will be a piece that moves through the night that we're going to have to be working on," said Parizek. "The kids in that school are our community's most precious cargo. So the medics and the firefighters did an outstanding job getting up here."

The school was locked down and surrounding streets were shut down as residents were urged to clear the area.

As of 3:28 p.m. local time Des Moines Public Schools said the school had been given "the all clear" and students were dismissed on time.