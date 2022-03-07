Republicans in Texas county sue election adminsitrator over primary issues

The Harris County GOP in Texas on Monday sued Election Administrator Isabel Longoria, pictured here, over the March 1 primary in which 10,000 mail-in votes were not included in the election night count. Screen capture/KHOU 11/YouTube

March 7 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas' Harris County sued Election Administrator Isabel Longoria saying she mismanaged the county's March 1st primary election. Harris County Republican Party Chairman Cindy Siegel, Texas State Sen. Paul Bettencourt and the Harris County GOP's Legal Counsel Steven Mitby announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Monday, saying that the election in the county, which contains Houston, was "the worst election fiasco in Texas history."

The lawsuit comes after Longoria's office over the weekend announced that 10,000 mail-in ballots -- 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican -- were not added into the original count on election night,

"While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been," Longoria's office said.

The elections office said the votes will be added to the final count when the Central Count Committee convenes on Tuesday and that it is working with the Secretary of State's Office to "investigate the missteps that took place in this process."

Apart from the missing ballots, the GOP lawsuit states that Longoria breached her contract and noted issues including incorrect ballots sent to certain polling locations, providing ballots on the wrong size paper, failing to count ballots within 24 hours of polls closing and failing to deliver adequate voting supplies including the required number of working voting machines.

The suit seeks damages, costs and attorney's fees resulting from Longoria's "breaches of the Election Services Contract."

Siegel has also called on Longoria to resign or be fired and for her entire management team to be removed.

"I am asking for her and her team to be replaced," she said. "But that's not good enough, I think we have to go a step beyond, having someone totally independent of the county not affiliated with the Republican Party or Democratic Party that we have someone that can bring the voters' confidence back."

Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, saying that the party has called for a post-election review and that the County Elections Committee -- which he sits on -- should provide the "necessary oversight" for the probe.

"Our ultimate goal is to restore confidence in the voting process and to assure voters we are doing our due diligence to make sure every vote is counted," Avbagharu said. "We will look at every measue and take any action possible to instill confidence in the voting process with our voters and election workers."

