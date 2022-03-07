Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2022 / 9:48 PM

Republicans in Texas county sue election adminsitrator over primary issues

By Daniel Uria
Republicans in Texas county sue election adminsitrator over primary issues
The Harris County GOP in Texas on Monday sued Election Administrator Isabel Longoria, pictured here, over the March 1 primary in which 10,000 mail-in votes were not included in the election night count. Screen capture/KHOU 11/YouTube

March 7 (UPI) -- Republicans in Texas' Harris County sued Election Administrator Isabel Longoria saying she mismanaged the county's March 1st primary election.

Harris County Republican Party Chairman Cindy Siegel, Texas State Sen. Paul Bettencourt and the Harris County GOP's Legal Counsel Steven Mitby announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Monday, saying that the election in the county, which contains Houston, was "the worst election fiasco in Texas history."

Advertisement

The lawsuit comes after Longoria's office over the weekend announced that 10,000 mail-in ballots -- 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican -- were not added into the original count on election night,

"While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been," Longoria's office said.

RELATED Supreme Court turns back GOP challenges to N.C., Pa. congressional maps

The elections office said the votes will be added to the final count when the Central Count Committee convenes on Tuesday and that it is working with the Secretary of State's Office to "investigate the missteps that took place in this process."

Advertisement

Apart from the missing ballots, the GOP lawsuit states that Longoria breached her contract and noted issues including incorrect ballots sent to certain polling locations, providing ballots on the wrong size paper, failing to count ballots within 24 hours of polls closing and failing to deliver adequate voting supplies including the required number of working voting machines.

The suit seeks damages, costs and attorney's fees resulting from Longoria's "breaches of the Election Services Contract."

RELATED Former A.G. Barr says he'd vote for Trump in 2024 despite book bashing

Siegel has also called on Longoria to resign or be fired and for her entire management team to be removed.

"I am asking for her and her team to be replaced," she said. "But that's not good enough, I think we have to go a step beyond, having someone totally independent of the county not affiliated with the Republican Party or Democratic Party that we have someone that can bring the voters' confidence back."

Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, saying that the party has called for a post-election review and that the County Elections Committee -- which he sits on -- should provide the "necessary oversight" for the probe.

RELATED Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office

"Our ultimate goal is to restore confidence in the voting process and to assure voters we are doing our due diligence to make sure every vote is counted," Avbagharu said. "We will look at every measue and take any action possible to instill confidence in the voting process with our voters and election workers."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court turns back GOP challenges to N.C., Pa. congressional maps
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court turns back GOP challenges to N.C., Pa. congressional maps
March 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday turned back efforts by Republicans to nullify new congressional maps approved by state courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, handing a win to Democrats.
Pentagon announces permanent closure of Red Hill fuel facility in Hawaii
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon announces permanent closure of Red Hill fuel facility in Hawaii
March 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday it will permanently close the 250 million-gallon Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii, after a jet fuel leak last year forced thousands to evacuate.
1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody
March 7 (UPI) -- One teenager was killed and two more were critically injured after a shooting at a Des Moines high school on Monday. Police said suspects had been taken into custody.
Dow falls 797 points as oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 797 points as oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war
March 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797 points Monday as oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2008 amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Fla. surgeon general recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for kids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fla. surgeon general recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for kids
March 7 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health will officially recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccines to healthy children ages 5 and older, the state's surgeon general said Monday.
Former A.G. Barr says he'd vote for Trump in 2024 despite book bashing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former A.G. Barr says he'd vote for Trump in 2024 despite book bashing
March 7 (UPI) -- Former Attorney General William Barr said Monday he would vote for Donald Trump if he is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee despite harshly criticizing him in his upcoming memoir.
Strong winds, debris from Hurricane Michael feeding Florida wildfires
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Strong winds, debris from Hurricane Michael feeding Florida wildfires
March 7 (UPI) -- Wildfires burning in Florida's panhandle continued to grow Monday, officials said, fanned by strong winds and fed by debris left over from Hurricane Michael.
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday released a decision after unanimously ruling in favor of a man who had been sentenced to prison under the Armed Career Criminal Act.
EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
March 7 (UPI) -- Federal environmental regulators announced new restrictions Monday that aim to cut down on smog-producing emissions from newly built semi trucks.
Treasury report says lack of competition in U.S. job market keeping wages low
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Treasury report says lack of competition in U.S. job market keeping wages low
March 7 (UPI) -- A Treasury report on Monday pushed back some against the popular belief that the present job market is a workers' market -- underscoring that companies on the whole are still able to get away with underpaying employees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement