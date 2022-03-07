Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2022 / 11:11 PM

Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion

By Darryl Coote
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Firefighters extinguish a fire of a damaged residential building after Russian troops shelled the area in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday. On Monday, U.S. senior military officials said Russia's invasion is not where the Kremlin thought it would be by now. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Russia has been recruiting Syrian mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday, as the Kremlin seeks to reinforce its invasion that has stalled against Kyiv's resistance.

Since Russia's invasion began nearly two weeks ago, there has been a spattering of reports that Russia has been attempting to bolster its forces in Ukraine by attracting Syrians to its ranks with salaries of between $200 and $300 a month.

Advertisement

An unnamed senior defense official speaking told reporters that the Pentagon can corroborate that Russia has been trying to recruit Syrians to fight its war in the Eastern European country.

"We find that noteworthy, that [Russian President Vladimir Putin] believes that he needs to rely on foreign fighters to supplement what is a very significant commitment of combat power inside Ukraine as it is," the official said.

RELATED U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil

The Pentagon appears to have little information about these fighters, with the official stating they do not know if any have arrived in Ukraine, how many have been recruited, how good they are or if Russia has set a quota for the number of foreign fighters it is hoping to attract.

Advertisement

Ahead of the invasion, Russia had amassed some 150,000 troops to encircle Ukraine along with its border and in neighboring Belarus in preparation for the invasion.

Since then, nearly its entire combat force has entered Ukraine, the official said, with John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesperson, stating in a separate press conference that much of its forces are still assembled, so he can't "speculate" on why Putin would need to seek additional support.

RELATED Stolichnaya vodka renamed Stoli over opposition of Russian war in Ukraine

"I cannot get inside Mr. Putin's brain as to why he would find it necessary to seek support from foreign fighters," he said.

The Pentagon's corroboration though comes as the Russian forces' advance on Ukraine appears to have stalled.

Kirby said the Russians continue to be frustrated and have been slowed by the Ukrainian resistance.

RELATED Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks

"They really haven't made any noteworthy progress in the last few days," he said.

The exception has been down in southern Ukraine where the Kremlin has made some progress, he said, but up north and near the all-important capital of Kyiv, ground troops have not been able to make any meaningful advances.

"What we assess is as they continue to get frustrated, they continue to rely now more on what we would call long-range fires," he said.

Advertisement

These long-range missiles attacks have become the majority of the strikes Russia has been conducting as of late when during the start of the invasion the majority were of the short-range variety, the senior official said.

Kirby explained this means the Russian forces are relying upon missile strikes and long-range artillery to target city centers, and the Pentagon assess it is doing so at the cost of Ukrainian lives and infrastructure because their ground forces fail to make advances into those locations.

"They are having supply problems. They are having fuel problems. They're having food problems. They are meeting a very stiff and determined Ukrainian resistance," he said. "And we still maintain that they are several days behind what they probably thought they were going to be in terms of their progress."

The Pentagon on Monday also said Defense Secretary announced the deployment of 500 additional troops to Poland, Romania and Germany.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, at least 406 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and another 801 injured.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Monday evening that several civilians were killed throughout the day as they were trying to evacuate Irpin near Kyiv.

Latest Headlines

Republicans in Texas county sue election adminsitrator over primary issues
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republicans in Texas county sue election adminsitrator over primary issues
March 7 (UPI) -- The Harris County GOP in Texas on Monday sued Election Administrator Isabel Longoria over the March 1 primary in which 10,000 mail-in votes were not included in the election night count.
Supreme Court turns back GOP challenges to N.C., Pa. congressional maps
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court turns back GOP challenges to N.C., Pa. congressional maps
March 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday turned back efforts by Republicans to nullify new congressional maps approved by state courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, handing a win to Democrats.
Pentagon announces permanent closure of Red Hill fuel facility in Hawaii
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon announces permanent closure of Red Hill fuel facility in Hawaii
March 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday it will permanently close the 250 million-gallon Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii, after a jet fuel leak last year forced thousands to evacuate.
1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody
March 7 (UPI) -- One teenager was killed and two more were critically injured after a shooting at a Des Moines high school on Monday. Police said suspects had been taken into custody.
Dow falls 797 points as oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 797 points as oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war
March 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797 points Monday as oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2008 amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Fla. surgeon general recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for kids
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fla. surgeon general recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for kids
March 7 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health will officially recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccines to healthy children ages 5 and older, the state's surgeon general said Monday.
Former A.G. Barr says he'd vote for Trump in 2024 despite book bashing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former A.G. Barr says he'd vote for Trump in 2024 despite book bashing
March 7 (UPI) -- Former Attorney General William Barr said Monday he would vote for Donald Trump if he is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee despite harshly criticizing him in his upcoming memoir.
Strong winds, debris from Hurricane Michael feeding Florida wildfires
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Strong winds, debris from Hurricane Michael feeding Florida wildfires
March 7 (UPI) -- Wildfires burning in Florida's panhandle continued to grow Monday, officials said, fanned by strong winds and fed by debris left over from Hurricane Michael.
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday released a decision after unanimously ruling in favor of a man who had been sentenced to prison under the Armed Career Criminal Act.
EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles
March 7 (UPI) -- Federal environmental regulators announced new restrictions Monday that aim to cut down on smog-producing emissions from newly built semi trucks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Americans can now order 4 more free home COVID-19 tests
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Zelensky warns 'we will not forgive' amid increased Russian shelling of cities
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Ukraine cites modest progress on humanitarian corridors after talks
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
Intel alliance asks Interpol to suspend Russia as Kyiv wants Moscow isolated
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Armed teen arrested at Joint Base Andrews prompting lockdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement