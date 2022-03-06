Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2022 / 9:46 AM

At least 7 people killed by Iowa tornadoes

By Adam Schrader

March 6 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed by tornadoes near Des Moines, Iowa, late Saturday as damage suggested possible tornadoes reached at least an EF-3 status, officials said.

Six deaths, including four adults and two children under the age of five, were reported in Madison County, Diogenes Ayala, the director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said at a news conference.

Advertisement

Four other people were injured in Madison County, Ayala said. Three of them are in serious condition and one who was transferred to a hospital in Des Moines with life-threatening injuries.

"This is the worst that I think anyone has seen in quite a long time," Ayala said. "This is rare."

RELATED Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms

The seventh death was reported in Chariton, a city in nearby Lucas County, while two people suffered injuries in Polk County, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Officials said that dozens of homes were lost to damage from the tornados which also downed power lines in the area leaving some without power.

"The best thing the community can do is just to not go to these areas," Ayala said. "Let people that are living there. Let them clean up and give them some space. This is pretty devastating for our community."

Advertisement
RELATED 140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA

The National Weather Service said in a statement that Iowa had at least three thunderstorms producing tornados, but it remains unknown exactly how many tornadoes occurred.

"Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF3 tornado damage occurred late Saturday afternoon," the agency said.

"NWS survey teams will be out Sunday to thoroughly investigate the damage and further assess a potential rating."

RELATED NOAA weather satellite enters into orbit

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County late Saturday in response the tornados that will allow for state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today," she said. "Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need -- they already are."

Latest Headlines

Boston lifts indoor masking mandate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Boston lifts indoor masking mandate
March 5 (UPI) -- Boston lifted its masking mandate for indoor public spaces Saturday, following in the steps of municipalities across the country scaling back COVID-19 precautions as case counts and hospitalizations drop.
Ex-cop who forced women into sex acts takes plea deal
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-cop who forced women into sex acts takes plea deal
March 5 (UPI) -- A former police officer in Hialeah, Fla., pleaded guilty to three counts of depriving women of their constitutional rights by sexually abusing them, the U.S. Justice Department announced Saturday.
National Security Council condemns Russia efforts to 'undermine free press'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
National Security Council condemns Russia efforts to 'undermine free press'
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Security Council on Saturday released a statement condemning efforts by Russia to "undermine free press."
Sherri Papini charged with faking her own 2016 abduction
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sherri Papini charged with faking her own 2016 abduction
March 5 (UPI) -- A woman who told police that she'd been kidnapped, held for three weeks and branded in 2016 allegedly made the whole story up, authorities announced this week.
TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts
March 5 (UPI) -- Social media giant TikTok has unveiled new labels for posts made by Russian state-controlled media accounts to combat disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto last-minute bill banning transgender school athletes
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto last-minute bill banning transgender school athletes
March 5 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has already said he'll veto a surprise bill banning transgender girls from competing in school sports after the state legislature introduced, debated and passed the bill late Friday night.
Zelensky calls for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil in meeting with Congress
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky calls for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil in meeting with Congress
March 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for the United States to stop buying Russian oil during a Zoom meeting with members of the U.S. Congress on Saturday morning.
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
March 5 (UPI) -- The Adkins Avenue Fire, a wildfire in the Florida Panhandle, grew to 1,400 acres on Saturday with 30% containment, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
March 5 (UPI) -- Back-to-back winter storms will trek across the central and northeastern United States this weekend into early next week, bringing a wide variety of weather hazards.
Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office
March 5 (UPI) -- Florida senators passed a bill to set up an election crimes and voter fraud office, and raise penalties despite opponents to the legislation asserting that voter fraud is extremely rare.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Putin warns no-fly zone would make NATO 'participants' in Ukraine war
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Russian authorities detain WNBA star, Olympian Brittney Griner
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement