March 6, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Late-winter swath of snow aimed at Midwest, Northeast

By Alyssa Smithmyer, Accuweather.com
Late-winter swath of snow aimed at Midwest, Northeast

Early this week, forecasters say that yet another storm will produce snowfall across the Midwest and Northeast. This storm will be following on the heels of a storm that produced snowfall from Colorado to northeastern Minnesota from Friday night to Saturday night.

On Sunday night, a storm will gather in the center of the country, allowing for snow to arrive across southeastern Nebraska, northwestern Kansas and northern Missouri. By Monday morning, flakes will spread as far north and east as Michigan.

Snow is forecast to continue advancing northeastward through southern Canada and into northern New York and northern New England by the end of the day on Monday. Snow is forecast to persist in portions of Maine and Atlantic Canada into Tuesday.

As the snow travels across the northern tier of the United States, general snowfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will spread from eastern Nebraska through Maine. Higher snowfall amounts ranging from 3-6 inches are likely in a stripe from southern Iowa into southern Canada and northern New England.

"The higher totals will be limited to the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, White and Green Mountains, and northern Maine," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger.

In northern New England and southern Quebec, the heaviest snow is expected Monday night. Residents in cities like Burlington, Va., and Montreal can expect slippery roads and slower travel.

However, impacts will not be limited to northern New England with this storm.

Impacts such as slippery roadways and travel delays will be possible across the Midwestern and Northeastern states expected to receive accumulating snow. Travelers using portions of interstates 75, 87, 91, 94 should monitor alerts for changing road conditions.

Motorists traveling in Chicago on Sunday night should be cautious of road conditions with rain mixing over to snow throughout the evening hours and near-freezing overnight low temperatures. As snow continues through Monday, residents in the Windy City can see storm snowfall totals ranging from 1-3 inches, and a continuation of slippery roads for the Monday morning commute.

The storm is also expected to bring flooding rainfall to portions of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, as well as the risk for severe weather.

"Locations across the Ohio Valley and Northeast that are likely to be too warm for snow to fall can instead expect some drenching downpours on Monday, with as much as 1-2 inches of rain in just 12 hours," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.

Areas of the Ohio Valley that have already experienced rising creeks and streams from recent rainfall will be more prone to flooding.

Cities such as Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will be within the zone for rain and even rumbles of thunder on Sunday and Monday. Boston will likely be out of the scope of thunderstorms, but is expected to receive periods of rain through Monday night.

A blast of colder air is expected to infiltrate the Midwest and the Northeast behind this early-week storm. Temperatures are forecast to drop as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit by Monday in the Midwest and Tuesday in the Northeast. This will open the door for more wintry weather to return as the week progresses.

"A storm which will move through the Pacific Northwest early this week is expected to spread snow out across the Great Plains into the western Great Lakes during the middle and later portions of this week," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney.

As this upcoming storm swings eastward across the country through late week, multiple metropolitan areas can be affected.

"This storm will bring significant snowfall and wintry impacts to millions of Americans from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo., this Wednesday and Wednesday night to Kansas City, Mo., Chicago and Detroit this Thursday and Thursday night," noted LeSeney.

