U.S. News
March 5, 2022 / 5:26 PM

TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts

By Adam Schrader
The TikTok app is seen on a tablet in Shanghai, China, in August 2020. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Social media giant TikTok has unveiled new labels for posts made by Russian state-controlled media accounts to combat disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which also said that such posts would be prohibited from coveted placement on users' For You pages, made the announcement after receiving criticism for the spread of false and misleading videos about the war.

"In response to the war in Ukraine, we're expediting the rollout of our state media policy to bring viewers context to evaluate the content they consume on our platform," the company said.

"We'll begin piloting our policy by applying labels to content from some state-controlled media accounts over the coming days."

RELATED EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts

All posts from the Russian state-owned news broadcaster RT reviewed by United Press International have been labeled as such. The label, which runs in a banner across the bottom of each post in the platform, simply reads: "Russia state-controlled media."

Upon clicking the label, platform users are provided with an explanation for why the post received such a label and providing media literacy information asking TikTok users to "pause and ask yourself about the source's objectivity" when watching the video.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, did not reveal whether Chinese state-media accounts would also be subject to such labels in the future.

RELATED Google halts display, search, YouTube advertising in Russia over war in Ukraine

The company said the initiative started last year and that it has collaborated with experts from 20 different countries to establish its definition of state-controlled media outlets

."We recognize the heightened risk and impact of misleading information during a time of crisis," the company said.

"We continue to increase our safety and security measures and are working aggressively to help ensure people can express themselves and share their experiences, while we also seek to mitigate the potential for harm."

RELATED Russia cracks down on media over Ukraine, blocks Facebook

