Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2022 / 6:32 PM

Sherri Papini charged with faking her own 2016 abduction

By Calley Hair
Sherri Papini charged with faking her own 2016 abduction
Sherri Papini, seen here in a photo released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2016, is accused of faking the story of her own abduction. Photo courtesy Shasta County Sheriff's Office

March 5 (UPI) -- A woman who told police that she'd been kidnapped, held for three weeks and branded in 2016 allegedly made the whole story up, authorities announced this week.

Sherri Papini, 39, has been arrested and charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and mail fraud, the Justice Department said in a news release on Thursday. She made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy Peterson on Friday.

Advertisement

Papini, a young mother from northern California, disappeared while out for a jog. She was reported missing by her husband on Nov. 2, 2016, after failing to pick up their children from daycare.

She was found abandoned on Interstate 5 three weeks later after an intense and expensive search, nearly 150 miles from the jogging trail where she was last seen.

RELATED Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

In police interviews, she described her supposed abductors in vivid detail, claiming that she was taken at gunpoint by two women who covered their faces but spoke in Spanish.

Papini told police she'd been bound in a closet and beaten, and told by her captors to use a litter box as her toilet. She claimed the women said they were part of a human trafficking ring and that Papini would be sold. She said the kidnappers branded her when she tried to escape.

Advertisement

When Papini reemerged, her body had indeed been branded, authorities confirmed to CNN at the time.

RELATED SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized

Investigators who looked into Papini's harrowing account over the last six years found that "this was a false narrative Papini fabricated," the Justice Department said in its recent statement.

She had been voluntarily staying with an ex-boyfriend in Costa Mesa, prosecutors allege, and inflicted the bruises and burns upon herself to support her false statements to police.

Her attorney, Michael Borges, has not responded to requests for comment from CNN or The New York Times.

RELATED School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school

"When a young mother went missing in broad daylight, a community was filled with fear and concern," Eastern California U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in the press release.

"Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted based on the defendant's conduct."

Between 2017 and 2021, Papini also received around 35 payments totaling more than $30,000 from the California Victim's Compensation Board, the Justice Department said.

Papini's request for victim assistance included reimbursements for visits to her therapist and for the ambulance that transported her to the hospital when she reemerged.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TikTok unveils labels for Russia state-controlled media accounts
March 5 (UPI) -- Social media giant TikTok has unveiled new labels for posts made by Russian state-controlled media accounts to combat disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto last-minute bill banning transgender school athletes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto last-minute bill banning transgender school athletes
March 5 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has already said he'll veto a surprise bill banning transgender girls from competing in school sports after the state legislature introduced, debated and passed the bill late Friday night.
Zelensky calls for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil in meeting with Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky calls for U.S. to stop buying Russian oil in meeting with Congress
March 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for the United States to stop buying Russian oil during a Zoom meeting with members of the U.S. Congress on Saturday morning.
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres
March 5 (UPI) -- The Adkins Avenue Fire, a wildfire in the Florida Panhandle, grew to 1,400 acres on Saturday with 30% containment, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
March 5 (UPI) -- Back-to-back winter storms will trek across the central and northeastern United States this weekend into early next week, bringing a wide variety of weather hazards.
Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office
March 5 (UPI) -- Florida senators passed a bill to set up an election crimes and voter fraud office, and raise penalties despite opponents to the legislation asserting that voter fraud is extremely rare.
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
March 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Republican donors that the party has "no room" for Russian President Vladimir Putin "apologists."
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
March 4 (UPI) -- Record lows left untouched since the late 1800s could be in jeopardy as a chilly and wet pattern overtakes Southern California and the rest of the Southwest this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
March 4 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced that New York City would suspend vaccine requirements and proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled that the Biden administration may expel migrants under a policy to limit the spread of COVID-19, but blocked the U.S. government from sending them to locations where they face danger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
U.S. State Department warns Americans to leave Russia 'immediately'
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea, South Korean military says
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement