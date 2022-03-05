Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Florida Senate passes bill to set up election crimes, voter fraud office
The Florida Senate bill to establish an election crimes office, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has backed, passed the Senate on Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Florida senators passed a bill to set up an election crimes and voter fraud office, and raise penalties despite opponents to the legislation asserting that voter fraud is extremely rare.

The bill passed by a 23-15 vote Friday, mostly along political lines, with the Republican majority voting in favor of the bill and Democrats voting against it. Democrat Loranne Ausley said she initially voted yes, by accident, but the vote has since been changed.

Advertisement

"Please know that I did not intentionally vote for the bad elections bill, SB 524," she posted on Twitter. "After nine hours in the chamber today, I pushed the wrong button. It has been changed. Good reason not to debate such important issues after dark."

One Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes voted against it.

RELATED U.S. House passes resolution declaring support for Ukraine

The bill would create an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State, which would make Florida one of the first states to have an agency solely dedicated to election crimes and voter fraud.

Advertisement

The new office in Tallahassee would aid the secretary of state in reviewing alleged incidents of election law violations, initiate independent inquiries and oversee a voter fraud hotline.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would also consult with the executive director of the State Department of Law Enforcement to appoint at least one special officer to investigate alleged violations of election laws in each of its regional offices under the bill's provisions.

RELATED Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals

The bill would also raise the penalty for anyone collecting, possessing or submitting more than two absentee ballots in addition to his or her own from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Some opponents, including Brandes, argued that the bill is unnecessary because voter fraud is extremely rare and the bill would duplicate efforts already done by the secretary of state and Department of Law Enforcement and attorney general to ensure election security.

"For 15 people to go after what is potentially a handful of complaints that will ultimately be substantiated is just absolutely almost comical," Brandes said during debate on Friday referring to suggestions to assign 15 investigators to the office. "So I am not going to support this bill today."

RELATED Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee

Voting rights groups and other opponents also worried the heightened penalties and security presence could scare voters away and intimidate poll workers.

Advertisement

"Involving law enforcement with this sort of vague mandate obviously creates issues and can have certainly a detrimental effect in terms of the ability of voters to cast ballots if they're worried about law enforcement involvement," Daniel Griffith, Secure Democracy USA policy director, told The New York Times. "And it has a detrimental effect on election officials if they're worried that there's going to be law enforcement over their shoulder."

State Sen. Travis Hutson, the bill's sponsor, defended the bill during debate on Friday, saying the office would uncover more fraud and help the state handle more allegations.

RELATED Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

"We did have great elections, the governor mentioned that," Hutson said. "But I would submit to you that we can always do better."

"I will say there is no voter intimidation or no suppressing votes in this bill."

The bill now goes to the state's House of Representatives and could pass as soon as next week and go before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign it, who has backed the bill and made election reform a top priority despite the 2020 election in Florida having no major issues.

RELATED Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April

Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley said the 2020 election in Florida was a "gold standard" for the country, while introducing another voting restrictions bill, Senate Bill 90, which added more identification requirements for absentee ballots last April. Baxley said the election reform was still needed to avoid potential problems.

Advertisement

DeSantis signed SB90 into law in May.

The latest legislation in the election battleground state could become the first major election-related bill to pass this year after a wave of voting restriction laws began last year with 34 laws passed in 19 states.

:

Latest Headlines

Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Some late-winter snow is on the way courtesy of 2 storms
March 5 (UPI) -- Back-to-back winter storms will trek across the central and northeastern United States this weekend into early next week, bringing a wide variety of weather hazards.
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
March 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Republican donors that the party has "no room" for Russian President Vladimir Putin "apologists."
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
March 4 (UPI) -- Record lows left untouched since the late 1800s could be in jeopardy as a chilly and wet pattern overtakes Southern California and the rest of the Southwest this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
March 4 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced that New York City would suspend vaccine requirements and proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled that the Biden administration may expel migrants under a policy to limit the spread of COVID-19, but blocked the U.S. government from sending them to locations where they face danger.
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
March 4 (UPI) -- A former Amtrak engineer who was operating a train when it derailed, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others, was found not guilty Friday after the jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
March 4 (UPI) -- Stock indexes in the United States and worldwide fell again Friday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine concluded its ninth day.
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against an effort seeking to remove Rep. Madison Cawthorn's name from a ballot in his upcoming re-election bid.
USDA finds avian flu in Missouri commercial chicken flock
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
USDA finds avian flu in Missouri commercial chicken flock
March 4 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Friday it has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of Missouri chickens.
Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
Biden meets with Finland president to talk Ukraine, European security
Biden meets with Finland president to talk Ukraine, European security
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement