March 5, 2022 / 2:28 PM

Adkins Avenue Fire in Florida Panhandle burns through 1,400 acres

By Sommer Brokaw
Smoke from the Adkins Avenue Fire in Bay County is shown. Photo courtesy of the FFS Chipola/Twitter

March 5 (UPI) -- The Adkins Avenue Fire, a wildfire in the Florida Panhandle, grew to 1,400 acres on Saturday with 30% containment, according to the Florida Forest Service.

"Fire activity is increasing in the #AdkinsAvenue Fire in Bay County as winds pickup and fan the flames," FFS Chipola tweeted Saturday, adding that the fire was 30% contained and evacuations were in effect.

"Residents are urged to be vigilant and protect themselves," FFS also said in the post.

The fire, reported Friday near Panama City, destroyed two homes and damaged 12, and 600 homes have been evacuated, according to the FFS. Its cause is under investigation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday to ensure that state and local governments had enough time and resources to respond to the fire amid moderate drought and rainfall deficits of more than 4 inches over the past 30 days.

Bay and Calhoun counties are under burn bans, according to another FFS Chipola post.

More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle are on the ground fighting the fire, along with 70 firefighters from the FFS, Bay County, Florida Emergency Services said in an update posted to Facebook.

With FFS planes and helicopters in the air, the post added residents should not fly drones.

The Adkins Avenue Fire is among 143 active wildfires burning approximately 4,700 acres across Florida, including a larger fire, the 1,600-acre Bertha Swamp Fire in nearby Gulf County, the FFS said in a statement.

The swamp fire has not threatened homes because it's burning mostly in swampland.

"Fire danger levels are elevated statewide," the FFS said in the statement. "It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity."

