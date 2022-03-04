School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school

The Olathe City Police Department said two people were shot and injured at Olathe East High School Friday, an administrator and school resource officer. Photo courtesy Olathe City Police Department Twitter

March 4 (UPI) -- A school resource officer and an administrator at a Kansas high school were shot and injured Friday, police reported. One suspect is in custody after the incident at the Olathe East High School, in Johnson County, Kan. Advertisement

There is "no active threat at this time," the Olathe Police Department tweeted.

The shooting occurred in an "office area," but no other details have been released.

There are no reports of any students injured in the shooting, and the school has set up a reunification area for parents to meet their children.

UPDATE: We are working with @OlathePolice to finalize reunification plans. To clarify, if your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department. We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.— Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

Police have not given an update on the condition of the two victims.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Olathe East High School. School Resource Officer Shot and injured, Administrator Shot and injured. Occurred in Office Area. Suspect in custody. Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time.— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022 Advertisement

The city of Olathe has a population of just over 141,000 and is located within the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The 6A high school opened in 1992 and had a student enrollment of 1,936 in 2019-2020.