March 4, 2022 / 1:41 PM

School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school

By Simon Druker
School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school
The Olathe City Police Department said two people were shot and injured at Olathe East High School Friday, an administrator and school resource officer. Photo courtesy Olathe City Police Department Twitter

March 4 (UPI) -- A school resource officer and an administrator at a Kansas high school were shot and injured Friday, police reported.

One suspect is in custody after the incident at the Olathe East High School, in Johnson County, Kan.

There is "no active threat at this time," the Olathe Police Department tweeted.

The shooting occurred in an "office area," but no other details have been released.

There are no reports of any students injured in the shooting, and the school has set up a reunification area for parents to meet their children.

Police have not given an update on the condition of the two victims.

The city of Olathe has a population of just over 141,000 and is located within the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The 6A high school opened in 1992 and had a student enrollment of 1,936 in 2019-2020.

