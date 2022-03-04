Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses

1/3

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as President Joe Biden addresses the nation on developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Stock indexes in the United States and worldwide fell again Friday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine concluded its ninth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 180 points Friday, a decrease of about 0.5%, with the week ending about 1.3% lower than at market close last week. It was the fourth straight week that the Dow recorded losses. Advertisement

The Nasdaq fell about 225 points Friday, or about 1.7%, also ending the week down about 1.3%. The S&P 500 fell about 35 points, or 0.8%, ending the week down about 3%.

Globally, the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index, which measures the London stock market, fell about 243 points to end the week down about 6.7%. It was the biggest weekly loss for the index since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell about 2.2% on Friday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index showed a loss of about 2.5%. Germany's DAX index fell about 4.4% on Friday while Europe's STOXX 600 index fell about 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Russia said Friday that it would close the Moscow Exchange for the fifth straight day as the nation suffers from economic pressures in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The World Federation of Exchanges, a London-based trade association that supports global stock markets, told Newsweek in a statement that it suspended the Moscow Exchange from the organization's board.

"This week, the WFE board called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the implications for the WFE, our industry and the global response," the WFE's statement said. "The board took the decision to suspend Russian members and affiliates."

Russian forces on Friday took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Ukraine after a shelling attack that was condemned as a "war crime" by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.