Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2022 / 12:05 PM

New Jersey, Oregon working on bills that would let drivers pump their own gas

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
New Jersey, Oregon working on bills that would let drivers pump their own gas
New Jersey and Oregon are the only two remaining states in which drivers are not permitted to pump their own gasoline at fuel stations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Perhaps influenced by labor shortages nationwide, lawmakers in New Jersey and Oregon are working on bills that would legally allow drivers in both states to start pumping their own gas at fuel stations.

New Jersey and Oregon are the only two remaining states that bar drivers from getting their own gas. The old laws were intended to keep drivers from mishandling potentially flammable gasoline.

Advertisement

But now, labor shortages ushered in by COVID-19 and market forces have both states reconsidering the law.

"When we pull into a fueling station right now, half of the pumps are closed down and they have garbage cans or cones in front of them," Oregon state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis said according to The Hill. "They don't have enough attendants to service all of them."

According to AAA, the average cost for gas in Oregon is $4.28 and in New Jersey it's $3.89, according to AAA. File Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI
RELATED Gas prices soar to $5 per gallon in some California locations

The Oregon bill would have stations offer both full service and self service -- and New Jersey is considering a hybrid option that lets drivers get their own gas if there are fewer than four pumps at a station. Stations with five or more pumps would be required to have attendants distribute the gas.

Advertisement

The New Jersey bill is supported by the New Jersey Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association, a trade group that estimates that stations could cut up to 15 cents per gallon off the cost of gas by offering self-service.

"Simply put, this bill will provide choice, convenience and cost savings to New Jersey drivers," New Jersey Assemblywoman Carol Murphy said, according to WKXW Radio.

RELATED Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels

"By providing a hybrid model, we can give consumers the option to do what they prefer when it comes to filling their gas tanks, while also giving them the opportunity to save money."

Both bills come at a time when, in addition to labor shortages, stations are also being hit by rising oil prices. AAA said this week that the national average for gas is $3.72 per gallon. Some parts of California have gas going for over $5 per gallon.

AAA says the average cost for a gallon of gas in Oregon is $4.28 and $3.89 in New Jersey.

RELATED Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnev.
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week.
U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to 700,000 jobs during the month of February, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly assessment -- marking the second straight month that the jobs report soared past expectations.
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
March 4 (UPI) -- Industrial manufacturing giant Siemens USA will announce a $54 million expansion in the country, creating some 300 jobs in electrical infrastructure, the White House said Friday.
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
March 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California say that almost 20 small children were taken to the hospital with injuries after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into their preschool.
Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture
March 4 (UPI) -- Two Japanese business giants announced a joint venture Friday to get into the electric vehicle business, developing, designing and selling their own cars.
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
March 4 (UPI) -- Ever since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their children, LGBTQ-affirming family lawyers have been deluged with calls.
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said that it successfully retrieved an F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet that crashed into the hotly contested South China Sea earlier this year while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
March 3 (UPI) -- Florida's Senate late Thursday passed controversial Republican legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, sending to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk a bill that opponents say is an attack on women's autonomy.
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
March 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that the United States would designate Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement