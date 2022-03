1/2

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been sentenced to death for his role in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. Photo by the Federal Bureau of Investigation/UPI

March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The 6-3 decision reverses a July 2020 federal appeals court ruling that threw out the death penalty for Tsarnaev and ordered a new sentencing hearing. Advertisement

The Supreme Court held that the Court of Appeals improperly vacated Tsarnaev's capital punishment sentence.

Friday's Supreme Court decision said Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, each brought a backpack containing a pressure cooker bomb packed with explosives to the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

They detonated their bombs filled with nails, BB's and other pieces of metal used as shrapnel near the finish line of the race, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, Dzhokhar's older brother, was killed in a shootout with police four days after the bombing.

A federal appeals court overturned Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence on July 31, 2020 on grounds that the the judge who oversaw the original case didn't properly screen jurors for potential biases and that the trial judge shouldn't have excluded evidence that Tamerlan Tsarnaev allegedly was involved in a triple homicide two years before the bombing.

As a result of the Supreme Court ruling, Tsarnaev will remain on death row at Colorado's supermax prison, according to NBC News.