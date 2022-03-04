Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion

President Joe Biden meets with his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and private sector CEOs virtually at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 22, 2021. He will join the president of Siemens USA on a new deal to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Industrial manufacturing giant Siemens USA will announce a $54 million expansion in the country, creating some 300 jobs in electrical infrastructure, the White House said Friday. Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA, will join President Joe Biden in the announcement, which will support the company's ability to contribute to everything from the making of electrical vehicle data centers and industrial sites. Advertisement

Biden also is expected to give an update on his Buy American Act in connection to job creation, improving the supply chains and business competition for U.S. companies. Lonnie Stephenson, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, will also make a statement.

"Made in America policies, and transformational investments such as the bipartisan infrastructure law, have catalyzed historic domestic investments by the private sector to bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back home," the White House said in a statement.

"This includes nearly $80 billion in planned investments in semiconductor manufacturing and more than $100 billion in announced investments in electric vehicles, batteries, and critical minerals since 2021."

The White House championed previous announcements about manufacturing expansion, such as Intel saying it will build a $20 billion semiconductor plant in Ohio, General Motors' commitment to creating 4,000 manufacturing jobs across Michigan, and Boeing's $20 billion deal with Qatar Airways that will lead to thousands of jobs in the aircraft manufacturing sector.

"Since January 2021, the Made in America Office, codified by the bipartisan infrastructure law, has already helped agencies implement Made in America requirements, launched a new website designed to provide transparency into exceptions from Made in America laws, and created a new Made in America Council to ensure we identify the best ideas and practices from across the federal government to implement Made in America initiatives," the White House said.