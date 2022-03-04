Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture

By Clyde Hughes
Honda, Sony create joint electric vehicle venture
The Honda logo is pictured at their presentation booth at the 2012 North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center in Detroit on January 10, 2012. Honda and Sony announced a joint venture to create electric vehicles on Friday. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Two Japanese business giants announced a joint venture Friday to get into the electric vehicle business, developing, designing and selling their own cars.

Automaker Honda and electronics leader Sony said the new company would not own or operate manufacturing facilities itself. Honda will handle the manufacturing while Sony will provide the "mobility service platform."

Advertisement

"The two companies will proceed with negotiations toward executing various definitive binding agreements, including a joint development agreement and a joint venture agreement, with a goal of establishing the new company within 2022, subject to execution of the definitive agreements and relevant regulatory approvals," Honda said in a statement.

Honda said sales of the first electric vehicles from the new company are expected to start in 2025.

RELATED Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials

"The new company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers," Toshihiro Mibe, director and president, of Honda Motor Co., said in a statement.

Mibe said Honda will leverage its technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety while merging the technological assets of both companies.

Advertisement

"Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different," Mibe said. "Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility."

RELATED Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of the Sony Group Corp., said his company is well-positioned to contribute to the electric vehicle venture.

"Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to 'make the mobility space an emotional one,' and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability," he said in a separate statement.

RELATED 725,000 U.S. Hondas recalled for defective hood latch

Latest Headlines

U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. economy smashes expectations with close to 700,000 new jobs in February
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to 700,000 jobs during the month of February, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly assessment -- marking the second straight month that the jobs report soared past expectations.
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Siemens to announce manufacturing expansion
March 4 (UPI) -- Industrial manufacturing giant Siemens USA will announce a $54 million expansion in the country, creating some 300 jobs in electrical infrastructure, the White House said Friday.
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As Texas targets transgender kids, their families scramble to find lawyers
March 4 (UPI) -- Ever since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their children, LGBTQ-affirming family lawyers have been deluged with calls.
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy recovers F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said that it successfully retrieved an F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jet that crashed into the hotly contested South China Sea earlier this year while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks
March 3 (UPI) -- Florida's Senate late Thursday passed controversial Republican legislation to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, sending to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk a bill that opponents say is an attack on women's autonomy.
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
March 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that the United States would designate Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months.
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week.
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday signed an amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act on Thursday restricting employers from forcing sexual harassment and sexual assault claims into arbitration.
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
March 3 (UPI) -- The University of California-Berkeley is preparing to cut admissions after the California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling.
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
March 3 (UPI) -- An expert of anesthesiology has testified in trial challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol that a prisoner the state executed last month was likely in "extreme pain."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
5.7-magitude earthquake strikes Mexico; no reports of injuries
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement