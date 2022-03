A now hiring sign is seen in the window of a fast-food restaurant in Orange, California on January 27, 2021. The Labor Department said Thursday that first-time jobless claims fell to 215,000 last week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Initial unemployment claims for last week dropped 18,000 from the week before while the overall jobless insurance four-week average filings fell again to their lowest level in more than 50 years. The new government report said a seasonally adjusted 215,000 filed for unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 26, compared to the revised figure of 232,000 from the previous week. Advertisement

Dow Jones economists had predicted 225,000 would file for first-time jobless insurance for the week. The 215,000 jobless claims were the second-lowest reported for the year. On Jan. 1, the Labor Department reported 207,000 jobless claims were filed.

As of Jan. 20, initial filings had reached 290,000 before the clams started the uneven slide down over the past 1½ months.

The overall number of those filing for unemployment insurance for the week ending Feb. 19 was 1.476 million, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised total. The four-week moving average came in as 1.539 million, a decrease of 36,250 from the previous week.

The overall four-week moving average was the lowest since April 4, 1970, when it was 1.516 million.

The four-week moving average for first-time claims for the week ending Feb. 28 dropped 6,000 to 230,500. The average from the week before was revised up by 250 from 236,250 to 236,500.

Advertisement