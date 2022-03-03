Former police officer found not guilty in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

1/3

Protesters march with an effigy of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration held to demand justice for her death after the results of a grand jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in Los Angeles on September 23, 2020. Hankison was found not guilty Thursday of wanton endangerment charges. EPA-EFE/Kyle Grillot

March 3 (UPI) -- A Kentucky jury took less than a day Thursday to find former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison not guilty of all wanton endangerment charges related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Hankison, 45, was charged in the March 2020 death of Taylor, who was killed during a botched police raid as officers were executing a no-knock warrant. Advertisement

"Justice was done. The verdict was proper and we are thrilled," defense attorney Stewart Mathews told CNN.

Hankison was the only police officer who faced charges stemming from the incident.

The former officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for the 10 bullets he fired blindly. The bullets did not hit anyone, but some of them traveled into an adjacent apartment with a man, pregnant woman and 5-year-old child inside.

Hankison fired the rounds into Taylor's apartment through a covered glass door and window.

During the trial, Hankison testified he mistook police gunfire for a suspect shooting at him during the raid that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

Hankison was fired in June 2020. Then-interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder accused Hankison of firing blindly in the apartment. He was released on bail in September 2020.

Hankison had faced between one and five years on the endangerment charges.

Taylor was shot after officers forced their way into her apartment while searching for drugs as part of a larger investigation.

Her death ignited widespread protests across the country.