Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Potential swing vote Sen. Susan Collins says she'll meet with Supreme Court hopeful Jackson

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Potential swing vote Sen. Susan Collins says she'll meet with Supreme Court hopeful Jackson
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets on Thursday with Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.  Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced on Thursday that she will meet next week with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Bangor Daily News and The Hill reported that Collins' meeting with Jackson will occur on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jackson began meeting with senators -- which is the traditional custom for Supreme Court nominees who are awaiting confirmation hearings -- earlier this week. Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. -- the Democratic and Republican Senate leaders -- were among those Jackson met with on Wednesday.

Collins, who is sometimes a swing voter in the Senate, has indicated that she's open to confirming Jackson, who would become the first Black woman to ascend to the Supreme Court. After a phone call with Biden last week, Collins said she was impressed by Jackson.

RELATED Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators

"She has impressive academic credentials. She is an experienced judge," Collins said of Jackson, according to the Daily News. "I will wait to make a decision until I have observed her hearing, read her decisions and major writings, and most important of all is the meeting I will have with her in my office."

Advertisement

Collins said this week that she'd know better whether she'll favor Jackson after meeting with the longtime federal appellate judge in-person.

Collins was one of only a handful of Republican senators who voted to confirm Jackson last year to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

RELATED Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

The Senate judiciary committee said Wednesday that Jackson's confirmation hearings will begin on March 21.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden holds a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Thursday. President Biden opened up the meeting with a statement on Russia and Ukraine. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Guantánamo Bay prisoner from interviewing two of the architects of the CIA's torture program, both of whom waterboarded the accused Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist.
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
March 3 (UPI) -- A fire and explosion Thursday at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Md., has critically injured at least five people.
Gas prices soar to $5 per gallon in some California locations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices soar to $5 per gallon in some California locations
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, pushing the cost to more than $5 in some locations, AAA said Wednesday.
Marilyn Manson files defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Marilyn Manson files defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood
March 3 (UPI) -- Marilyn Manson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, accusing the actress of defamation and conspiring to sabotage his career, according to court records.
Purdue Pharma agrees to new settlement with states to resolve opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Purdue Pharma agrees to new settlement with states to resolve opioid lawsuits
March 3 (UPI) -- The Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma agreed to a new settlement on Thursday to resolve lawsuits in almost every state over their connection to the opioid crisis.
Supreme Court rules Kentucky AG can wade into legal fight over abortion law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rules Kentucky AG can wade into legal fight over abortion law
March 3 (UPI) -- In a nearly unanimous verdict, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Kentucky's attorney general can keep supporting a blocked state law that restricts abortion.
U.S. traffic deaths near 39,000 in 2020, the highest since 2007
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. traffic deaths near 39,000 in 2020, the highest since 2007
Close to 39,000 lives were lost on U.S. roadways in 2020 -- the highest death toll since 2007, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports.
Watch live: Biden to sign bill ending sexual assault, harassment arbitration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden to sign bill ending sexual assault, harassment arbitration
March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act on Thursday that will restrict employers from forcing sexual harassment and sexual assault claims into arbitration.
Jobless claims fall to 215,000, beating economists' estimates
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jobless claims fall to 215,000, beating economists' estimates
March 3 (UPI) -- Initial unemployment claims for last week dropped 18,000 from the week before while the overall jobless insurance four-week average filings fell again to their lower level in more than 50 years.
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes
March 3 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for the first time has indicated that former President Donald Trump was part of a criminal conspiracy to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff
JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement