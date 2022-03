Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law Thursday, prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports at schools, including colleges and universities. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Thursday prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports at schools. The legislation, which takes effect immediately, blocks female transgender athletes from participating in teams, sports or athletic events at Iowa schools, colleges and universities. Advertisement

Reynolds delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

House File 2416 has been controversial from the outset. Reynolds has called the law a "fairness issue," while critics of the legislation, say it is discriminatory and violates civil rights.

School-sponsored athletic events must be designated as men's, women's or coeducational, according to the new law. Athletes competing in women's sports must have female listed as the sex on their birth certificates. There is no similar prohibition for men's sports.

The bill was passed by the State Senate Wednesday. Legal experts expect it to be challenged in court.

Other states, including South Dakota, Idaho, West Virginia, Tennessee and Florida, have passed similar bills, which have faced criticism and legal challenges.

More than 100 companies, including Apple and Amazon have signed a statement opposing anti-LGBTQ state legislation.

