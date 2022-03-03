Trending
March 3, 2022 / 3:04 PM

At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion

By Doug Cunningham

March 3 (UPI) -- A fire and explosion Thursday at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Md., has critically injured at least five people.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said firefighters arrived at the Friendly Garden Apartments just after 11 a.m. Thursday, according to WUSA 9 News.

Witness Garfield Campbell told WUSA, "My mom called me to see what was going on, but I didn't know what was going on. I saw the blaze across the fence. So I jumped the fence and saw people laying on the ground," Campbell said.

He said he began knocking on doors to try to get everyone out.

Campbell said the explosion was "huge."

WJLA ABC 7 reported several fire companies were on the scene at the four-story building in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road near Michigan Avenue.

WJLA said 12 to 18 apartments totally collapsed, with plumes of smoke visible for miles. It has been declared a mass casualty event, WJLA TV reported.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted, "Our team has been in contact with Montgomery County officials and Maryland OSFM, MDMEMA, and state police and have offered their full assistance in response to this fire and explosion in Silver Spring. Please keep all those involved, including our first responders, in your prayers."

