Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2022 / 9:02 PM

United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status

By Daniel Uria
United States designates Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that the United States would designate Ukrainians for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced that it has granted Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the United States amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The agency said it will extend the humanitarian relief which allows migrants who come from countries facing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions to remain in the United States for 18 months.

Advertisement

"Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States"

The Department of Homeland Security said the designation was granted as the invasion of Ukraine has caused "a humanitarian crisis with significant numbers of individuals fleeing and damage to civilian infrastructure that has left many without electricity or water or access to food, basic supplies, shelter and emergency medical services."

In order to be eligible for TPS under the designation, individuals must have lived continuously in the United States since March 1.

Approximately 75,100 people are estimated to be eligible to file applications for TPS under the designation, a homeland security spokesperson told CNN.

Advertisement

On Monday, a group of 40 Democrats and two Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on the administration to offer the special protections to Ukrainians.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday also announced it would pause deportation flights to Ukraine.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv Ukrainian nuclear power plant catches fire amid Russian army shelling

Latest Headlines

Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
U.S. News // 60 minutes ago
Texas court stays execution scheduled for next week
March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week.
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment cases
March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday signed an amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act on Thursday restricting employers from forcing sexual harassment and sexual assault claims into arbitration.
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.C. Berkeley prepares to cut enrollment after state Supreme Court ruling
March 3 (UPI) -- The University of California-Berkeley is preparing to cut admissions after the California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling.
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
March 3 (UPI) -- An expert of anesthesiology has testified in trial challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol that a prisoner the state executed last month was likely in "extreme pain."
3 dead, "numerous" injuries after several crashes in heavy fog on Florida interstate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 dead, "numerous" injuries after several crashes in heavy fog on Florida interstate
March 3 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and several others injured after a number of multi-vehicle accidents on a Florida interstate early Thursday morning, police said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher
March 3 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Thursday that U.S. inflation could climb even higher as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former police officer found not guilty in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former police officer found not guilty in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
March 3 (UPI) -- A Kentucky jury took less than a day Thursday to find former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison not guilty of all wanton endangerment charges related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Iowa governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Iowa governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports
March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Thursday prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports at schools.
Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Guantánamo Bay prisoner from interviewing two of the architects of the CIA's torture program, both of whom waterboarded the accused Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist.
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
March 3 (UPI) -- A fire and explosion Thursday at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Md., has critically injured at least five people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Ukrainian nuclear power plant catches fire amid Russian army shelling
Ukrainian nuclear power plant catches fire amid Russian army shelling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement