Michael Dean "Spider" Gonzales was sentenced to death for the 1994 slayings of Merced Aguirre and Manuel Aguirre. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

March 3 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday granted a stay of execution for a man set to be executed next week. Michael Dean "Spider" Gonzales, 48, was sentenced to death for the killings of couple Merced Aguirre and Manuel Aguirre in Odessa in 1994. The state scheduled his execution for Tuesday. Advertisement

Gonzales' lawyers sought a stay of execution on the grounds that he's intellectually disabled and that the state held back evidence they say proves his innocence. The court agreed on both grounds, according to court documents published by KWES-TV in Odessa.

The attorneys also said the state knowingly elicited false testimony.

Rick Aguirre, the son of the slain couple, told KOSA-TV in Odessa, he was disappointed by the stay, though he believes Gonzales has an emotional disability.

The Eighth Amendment protects people with intellectual disability from being executed because it's a cruel and unusual punishment.