St. Louis County expands anti-discrimination laws to include gender expression

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed into law Wednesday legislation that expands existing anti-discrimination protections to include gender expression. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page/ Facebook

March 2 (UPI) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed into law Wednesday legislation that expands and clarifies its non-discrimination laws to include gender expression as a protected class. Page told reporters during a press conference that he signs dozens of bills every year with little fanfare but there are occasions when it is important to explain the reasons behind their actions. Advertisement

And Bill 156 was such a case.

"To put it bluntly we have members of our community who are under attack for being who they are," he said.

"The bill I'm signing today clarifies and expands the county's anti-discrimination laws, safeguarding our transgender employees," he said. "The bill speaks specifically to transgender expression."

Sponsored by Councilmember Lisa Clancy, the bill extends protections to non-civil service and county employees as well as contractors who were not previously included under existing statutes.

Gender identity, which concerns with how one identifies, has been protected by the county since 2012, but Bill 156 now includes protections for gender expression, meaning how one outwardly displays their identity.

RELATED Texas temporarily blocked from investigating family of trans teen

"I brought this bill forward because I know that St. Louis County has some important steps to take in order to be a place where all feel inclusion and belonging starting right here within St. Louis County government," Clancy said prior to Page signing the bill upon a table decorated with the transgender flag.

Advertisement

Shira Berkowitz, senior director of public policy and advocacy at PROMO, a Missouri LGBTQ advocacy organization, thanked Clancy and Page for "making St. Louis County a more inclusive and enjoyable place to raise kids, to live, to work and to thrive."

"Our state elected officials are trying to make it a little bit harder these days to be a successful transgender student living in Missouri and we are incredibly appreciative the that county is taking affirmative steps to make sure transgender and gender-expansive kids know that this is a place that they can thrive, be successful and are supported and loved," Berkowitz said.

RELATED ACLU sues to block Texas from investigating parents of transgender children

The bill, which was passed by legislators last month, was signed into law a day after the Missouri Senate held debate on whether transgender athletes should be allowed to play in women and girls sports.