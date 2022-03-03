Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher

1/5

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Thursday that U.S. inflation could climb even higher as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Thursday that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine could drive U.S. inflation even higher. Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said the financial impact of the war in Ukraine remains "highly uncertain" and has complicated the central bank's efforts to combat inflation through rate hikes. Advertisement

"Commodity prices have moved up significantly, energy prices in particular," Powell said. "That's going to work its way through our U.S. economy. We're going to see upward pressure on inflation, at least for a while. We don't know how long that will be sustained for."

Powell said Americans can expect to see rising gas prices, as the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil index neared $110 per barrel on Thursday and the AAA said a day earlier that gas prices rose by as much as 11 cents per gallon in some places, reaching $5 per gallon in some parts of California.

"People will feel that certainly at the gas pump," Powell said, while adding the rising prices could impact other areas and negatively affect growth. "You would expect at least a little bit of lower economic activity."

Powell said that an oil spike may not necessarily affect ongoing inflation if it "just comes and goes" but noted that current conditions in the United States could create a greater probability of increased inflation.

"The concern, though, is there's already a lot of upward inflation pressure, and additional inflation pressure does probably raise at the margin the risk that inflation expectations will start to react in a way that is negative for controlling inflation," he said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine, Powell reiterated that he still expects the Fed to move forward with plans to hike interest rates later this month.

"I think it's appropriate for us to be careful in the way we conduct policy, simply because things are so uncertain and we don't want to add to that uncertainty," he said.

U.S. markets fell Thursday after rebounding from losses to start the month Wednesday after Powell testified before the House that he favored a small rate increase -- a quarter-point -- on March 15-16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.69 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.53% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.56%.

Tech stocks were among the biggest losers Thursday, as software companies Snowflake and Okta lost 15.64% and 8.06% respectively, while Tesla fell 4.61%, Amazon dropped 2.73%, Salesforce declined 2.67% and Adobe slid 2.57%.

