U.S. News
March 3, 2022 / 6:05 PM

Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Ukraine-Russia conflict could drive U.S. inflation higher

By Daniel Uria
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Thursday that U.S. inflation could climb even higher as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Thursday that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine could drive U.S. inflation even higher.

Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said the financial impact of the war in Ukraine remains "highly uncertain" and has complicated the central bank's efforts to combat inflation through rate hikes.

"Commodity prices have moved up significantly, energy prices in particular," Powell said. "That's going to work its way through our U.S. economy. We're going to see upward pressure on inflation, at least for a while. We don't know how long that will be sustained for."

Powell said Americans can expect to see rising gas prices, as the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil index neared $110 per barrel on Thursday and the AAA said a day earlier that gas prices rose by as much as 11 cents per gallon in some places, reaching $5 per gallon in some parts of California.

RELATED EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system

"People will feel that certainly at the gas pump," Powell said, while adding the rising prices could impact other areas and negatively affect growth. "You would expect at least a little bit of lower economic activity."

Powell said that an oil spike may not necessarily affect ongoing inflation if it "just comes and goes" but noted that current conditions in the United States could create a greater probability of increased inflation.

"The concern, though, is there's already a lot of upward inflation pressure, and additional inflation pressure does probably raise at the margin the risk that inflation expectations will start to react in a way that is negative for controlling inflation," he said.

RELATED Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine, Powell reiterated that he still expects the Fed to move forward with plans to hike interest rates later this month.

"I think it's appropriate for us to be careful in the way we conduct policy, simply because things are so uncertain and we don't want to add to that uncertainty," he said.

U.S. markets fell Thursday after rebounding from losses to start the month Wednesday after Powell testified before the House that he favored a small rate increase -- a quarter-point -- on March 15-16.

RELATED U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.69 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.53% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.56%.

Tech stocks were among the biggest losers Thursday, as software companies Snowflake and Okta lost 15.64% and 8.06% respectively, while Tesla fell 4.61%, Amazon dropped 2.73%, Salesforce declined 2.67% and Adobe slid 2.57%.

Latest Headlines

Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Expert testifies Okla. death row prisoners likely felt 'extreme pain' during executions
March 3 (UPI) -- An expert of anesthesiology has testified in trial challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol that a prisoner the state executed last month was likely in "extreme pain."
3 dead, "numerous" injuries after several crashes in heavy fog on Florida interstate
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
3 dead, "numerous" injuries after several crashes in heavy fog on Florida interstate
March 3 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and several others injured after a number of multi-vehicle accidents on a Florida interstate early Thursday morning, police said.
Former police officer found not guilty in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former police officer found not guilty in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
March 3 (UPI) -- A Kentucky jury took less than a day Thursday to find former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison not guilty of all wanton endangerment charges related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Iowa governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iowa governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports
March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Thursday prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports at schools.
Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Guantánamo prisoner's request to interview torturers
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Guantánamo Bay prisoner from interviewing two of the architects of the CIA's torture program, both of whom waterboarded the accused Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist.
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion
March 3 (UPI) -- A fire and explosion Thursday at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Md., has critically injured at least five people.
Potential swing vote Sen. Susan Collins says she'll meet with Supreme Court hopeful Jackson
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Potential swing vote Sen. Susan Collins says she'll meet with Supreme Court hopeful Jackson
March 3 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced on Thursday that she will meet next week with Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gas prices soar to $5 per gallon in some California locations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices soar to $5 per gallon in some California locations
March 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked gasoline prices to rise by more than 11 cents per gallon since Monday, pushing the cost to more than $5 in some locations, AAA said Wednesday.
Marilyn Manson files defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Marilyn Manson files defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood
March 3 (UPI) -- Marilyn Manson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, accusing the actress of defamation and conspiring to sabotage his career, according to court records.
Purdue Pharma agrees to new settlement with states to resolve opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Purdue Pharma agrees to new settlement with states to resolve opioid lawsuits
March 3 (UPI) -- The Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma agreed to a new settlement on Thursday to resolve lawsuits in almost every state over their connection to the opioid crisis.
