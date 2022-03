Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News Channel host who sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, listens to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speak during a news conference on legislation end force arbitration on sexual assault and harassment claims on July 14, 2021. President Joe Biden will sign the legislation into law Thursday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an amendment to the Federal Arbitration Act on Thursday that will restrict employers from forcing sexual harassment and sexual assault claims into arbitration. House Resolution 4445, called the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021, was passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate. The Senate passed the amendment on Feb. 10.

Biden has scheduled to sign the bill a ceremony at 5 p.m., EDT.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sponsored the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act in the Senate.

The legislation would also invalidate existing forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts that prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them.

"I am thrilled to announce that the historic Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act has passed the Senate and is now headed to President Biden's desk," Gillibrand said in a statement last month.

"This bill is one of the most significant workplace reforms in the last 50 years and is a major step forward toward changing a system that uses secrecy to protect perpetrators and silence survivors."

Graham said in the statement that current arbitration clauses had a "chilling effect" against victims along with "shielding misconduct from public scrutiny."