Biden admin sanctions men accused of being ISIS fundraisers

March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted four Africans accused of being financial facilitators for the Islamic State as it seeks to cut off funds to the terrorist organization. The Treasury named Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga and Peter Charles Mbaga for sanctions Tuesday over their role as being financial facilitators for ISIS and an associated terrorist organization in Mozambique as well as cell leaders. Advertisement

The federal department said Hoomer, Miller and Abadigga worked in South Africa for the benefit of ISIS while Mbaga aided ISIS-M.

"Treasury is taking this action to disrupt and expose key ISIS supporters who exploit South Africa's financial system to facilitate funding of ISIS branches and networks across Africa," Brian E. Nelson, the under secretary of the Treasury, said in a statement. "The United States is working with our African partners, including in South Africa, to dismantle ISIS financial support networks on the continent."

The sanctions came as ISIS is attempting to expand its influence in Africa by exploiting countries that have limited government control. The Biden administration said ISIS members and associates in South Africa have been playing an increasing role in this effort by facilitating the transfer of funds from the terrorist organization's hierarchy and that earned through crime across the continent.

The group in Mozambique gained international notoriety over its violent tactics that include the beheading and kidnapping of women and children in Cabo Delgado province in 2020.

Human Rights Watch last year said the ISIS-linked group has abducted hundreds of boys as young as 12 and was using them to fight government forces.

The Treasury said ISIS branches in Africa rely on theft, extortion, kidnapping-for-ransom plots and support from ISIS hierarchy for funding.

Hoomer was sanctioned on accusations of helping to organize the operations of an ISIS cell in Durban, South Africa.

The federal agency said he provided his own properties and vehicles for the cell's activities and that he has claimed to have recruited and trained members for the group.

Hoomer also raised funds through kidnapping operations and extorted major businesses, the Treasury said, adding he was arrested in 2018 by South African authorities for his involvement in a plan to deploy incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial buildings.

Miller was blacklisted for training ISIS members to conduct robberies to raise money for the terrorist organization and for having secured housing for its members in 2018.

Abadigga was accused of recruiting South African men for ISIS and sending weapons to training camps and of having used his position at two South African mosques to extort members for money that was sent to ISIS supporters elsewhere on the continent.

Mbaga was sanctioned for facilitating funds transfer from South Africa and by procuing equipment, including weapons, for ISIS-M.