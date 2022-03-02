Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Officer charged in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in his trial

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Officer charged in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in his trial
Supporters of Breonna Taylor raise their fists near Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., on September 24, 2020.  Former Officer Brett Hankison testified Wednesday at his wanton endangerment  trial for firing into a neighboring apartment during the Taylor raid. File Photo by Mark Lyons/ EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Former police Louisville Kentucky police detective Brett Hankison testified Wednesday that he mistook police gunfire for a suspect shooting at him during the raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

Hankison is facing charges of wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors by firing into her apartment. His bullets did not hit anybody.

Advertisement

Prosecutors brought the charges because they say bullets fired by Hankison endangered a family of three in an apartment next to Taylor's.

Hankison testified that when he and a team of police officers rammed the door of the apartment, police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was shot by what appeared to Hankison to be a shadowy figure with a rifle in the apartment.

RELATED Ex-cop in Breonna Taylor shooting said he feared colleagues were 'sitting ducks'

Kenneth Walker, who was in the apartment when police burst in without knocking, fired one shot from a handgun, hitting one officer in the thigh.

On the night of Taylor's killing, Walker told investigators he reached for a handgun and opened fire because the officers didn't identify themselves. The officers returned fire, striking Taylor eight times.

Hankison said on the witness stand that he heard several gunshots and saw gun flashes that led him to believe his fellow officers were being shot.

Advertisement
RELATED Trial begins for ex-officer charged with endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

According to Kentucky Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley no rifle was found in the apartment.

Taylor's apartment was targeted by police for a no-knock raid March 13, 2020.

The city of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement with Breonna Taylor's family over the police killing of Taylor.

RELATED DOJ launches probe of Louisville PD's use of force, search warrants

According to the New York Times, Hankison sounded nervous on the witness stand and choked up several times during his testimony.

Hankison fired 10 bullets through a sliding glass door in Taylor's apartment. Blinds were drawn at the time.

Hankison was fired in June 2020. Then-interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder accused Hankison of firing blindly in the apartment.

RELATED Breonna Taylor jurors visit apartment where she was shot dead

RELATED 2 Louisville detectives fired in Breonna Taylor case

Latest Headlines

NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women
March 2 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man it says punched seven Asian women within a 2-hour period earlier this week.
Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.
March 2 (UPI) -- Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey by WalletHub released Tuesday based on some 30 key indicators for happiness.
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
March 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department unveiled Wednesday a new inter-agency task force created to track down and seize assets of Russia's richest oligarchs to enforce sanctions issued in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
March 2 (UPI) -- Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he would like to see a slight interest rate hike when the Fed meets later this month instead of a larger increase that some analysts favor.
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
March 2 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled a new COVID-19 preparedness and management plan on Wednesday that details steps to prevent infection, keep serious illness and deaths down and be ready for potential new variants.
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
March 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2022 budget calls for $41 billion for drug policy efforts to deal with drug addiction and overdoses.
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
March 2 (UPI) -- Ford said Wednesday that it is creating separate electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses.
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
March 2 (UPI) -- Federal Appeals Court Judger Ketanji Brown Jackson started a series of meetings with senators Wednesday regarding her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million private jobs in the month of February -- soundly beating most analysts' expectations, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly labor report on Wednesday.
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
March 2 (UPI) -- After giving his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will repair roads and create jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
Florida IT student sets up Twitter account tracking travel of Russian oligarchs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement