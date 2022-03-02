After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades

1/5

President Joe Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law during a trip to Lorain, Ohio, on February 17. During the trip, Biden said that $1 billion from the law would help clean up polluted Great Lakes sites, including four in Wisconsin. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- After delivering his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will repair crumbling roads and create jobs. Biden will visit the city of Superior, which is located in far northern Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior, the White House said. First lady Jill Biden is accompanying him on the trip. Advertisement

The president will leave Washington, D.C., in the late morning and arrive in Superior in the early afternoon. He and the first lady will give public remarks at the event at 3:15 p.m. EST.

In the battleground state of Wisconsin, Biden is partly looking for a reset after seeing his approval ratings dip to the lowest point of his presidency. His approval rating has ticked up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"America used to have the best roads, bridges, and airports on Earth," Biden said Tuesday night in his State of the Union speech. "Now our infrastructure is ranked 13th in the world.

"That's why it was so important to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- the most sweeping investment to rebuild America in history."

Biden is also expected to call for passage of his Build Back Better spending agenda, which has stalled in the Senate.

"The president and the first lady will deliver remarks on Building a Better America and how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.

During a trip to Ohio last month, Biden said that $1 billion from the infrastructure law would help clean up polluted Great Lakes sites, including four in Wisconsin.

One of those Wisconsin sites along the St. Louis River has been designated as one of the 43 most polluted sites on the Great Lakes -- due mainly to contamination from decades of industry along the Twin Ports waterfront.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are eyeing the seat of Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who's up for re-election in November, as the party aims to keep control of the Senate.