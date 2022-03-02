Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.

By Clyde Hughes
Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.
A WalletHub study found that Fremont, Calif. was the happiest city in the United States with California towns making up six of the Top 10 locations. File Photo by 1556045/Pixabay

March 2 (UPI) -- Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey by WalletHub released Tuesday based on some 30 key indicators for happiness, ranging from depression rates to income growth and average use of leisure time each day.

WalletHub said the coronavirus pandemic has left one-third of U.S. residents so stressed that it's difficult to make a basic decision.

Advertisement

"Therefore, it's vital for people to boost their happiness however they can, whether through family, friends, activities, entertainment or work," WalletHub said in a statement.

"For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being."

RELATED Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT

Wallet Hub said it depended on positive-psychology research to determine the happiest cities among the more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities.

Fremont, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay area, was ranked the happiest city with a score of 77.13, beating out Columbia, Md., which scored 71.64 and third-place, San Francisco, with 71.15.

California scored well overall. Six cities from the Golden State found their way into the Top 10 happiest cities, 11 California cities populate the Top 20.

Advertisement
RELATED Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm

"Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness," WalletHub said. "We then determined each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

The remainder of the Top 10 included 4. San Jose, Calif. (71.0); 5. Irvine, Calif. (70.38); 6. Madison, Wis. (68.10); 7. Seattle (67.67); 8. Overland Park, Kan. (67.46); 9. Huntington Beach, Calif. (66.43); and 10. San Diego (65.82).

RELATED Gallup: U.S. air travel still down as working adults curtail trips

Latest Headlines

NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women
March 2 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man it says punched seven Asian women within a 2-hour period earlier this week.
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
March 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department unveiled Wednesday a new inter-agency task force created to track down and seize assets of Russia's richest oligarchs to enforce sanctions issued in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
March 2 (UPI) -- Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he would like to see a slight interest rate hike when the Fed meets later this month instead of a larger increase that some analysts favor.
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
March 2 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled a new COVID-19 preparedness and management plan on Wednesday that details steps to prevent infection, keep serious illness and deaths down and be ready for potential new variants.
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
March 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2022 budget calls for $41 billion for drug policy efforts to deal with drug addiction and overdoses.
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
March 2 (UPI) -- Ford said Wednesday that it is creating separate electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses.
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
March 2 (UPI) -- Federal Appeals Court Judger Ketanji Brown Jackson started a series of meetings with senators Wednesday regarding her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million private jobs in the month of February -- soundly beating most analysts' expectations, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly labor report on Wednesday.
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
March 2 (UPI) -- After giving his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will repair roads and create jobs.
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
March 2 (UPI) -- The activist wings of both major parties entered the Texas primary hoping to shake up state leadership. But as the votes kept rolling in, it became clear the results would fall short of ushering in a sea change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement