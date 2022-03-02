Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.

A WalletHub study found that Fremont, Calif. was the happiest city in the United States with California towns making up six of the Top 10 locations. File Photo by 1556045/Pixabay



March 2 (UPI) -- Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey by WalletHub released Tuesday based on some 30 key indicators for happiness, ranging from depression rates to income growth and average use of leisure time each day. WalletHub said the coronavirus pandemic has left one-third of U.S. residents so stressed that it's difficult to make a basic decision. Advertisement

"Therefore, it's vital for people to boost their happiness however they can, whether through family, friends, activities, entertainment or work," WalletHub said in a statement.

"For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being."

Wallet Hub said it depended on positive-psychology research to determine the happiest cities among the more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities.

Fremont, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay area, was ranked the happiest city with a score of 77.13, beating out Columbia, Md., which scored 71.64 and third-place, San Francisco, with 71.15.

California scored well overall. Six cities from the Golden State found their way into the Top 10 happiest cities, 11 California cities populate the Top 20.

Advertisement

"Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness," WalletHub said. "We then determined each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

The remainder of the Top 10 included 4. San Jose, Calif. (71.0); 5. Irvine, Calif. (70.38); 6. Madison, Wis. (68.10); 7. Seattle (67.67); 8. Overland Park, Kan. (67.46); 9. Huntington Beach, Calif. (66.43); and 10. San Diego (65.82).