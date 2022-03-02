Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2022 / 9:49 AM

U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
Wednesday's labor assessment also said that there were 509,000 new private-sector jobs in the month of January -- a major improvement over the loss of 300,000 jobs ADP and Moody's originally reported a month ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million private jobs in the month of February -- soundly beating most analysts' expectations, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly labor report on Wednesday.

According to the assessment, private companies added 475,000 jobs for the month. Most economists expected the report would show about 400,000 additional jobs.

Advertisement

Analysts said the U.S. workforce remained strong in February as the Omicron coronavirus variant began to wane.

"Last month large companies showed they are well-poised to compete with higher wages and benefit offerings, and posted the strongest reading since the early days of the pandemic recovery," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback

"Small companies lost ground as they continue to struggle to keep pace with the wages and benefits needed to attract a limited pool of qualified workers."

Wednesday's report included one major revision -- a lot more jobs in January.

ADP and Moody's initially said there was a decline of about 300,000 private jobs during the month of January. On Wednesday, they said there was actually an addition of 509,000 -- a swing of about 800,000 jobs.

RELATED U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected

Large businesses, the report said, added 552,000 jobs and medium-sized business gained 18,000 jobs. But small businesses lost almost 100,000. The service sector was responsible for most of the new payrolls, 417,000.

Advertisement

Richardson said that small companies lost ground partly because they have struggled to keep pace with higher wages and benefits.

Wednesday's report came after President Joe Biden promised further economic recovery and more jobs in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"Our economy created over 6.5 Million new jobs just last year, more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America," he said.

"When we use taxpayer dollars to rebuild America -- we are going to Buy American: buy American products to support American jobs."

The Labor Department will release its February jobs report on Friday. Most economists expect that report will show about 440,000 new jobs last month.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden embraces Cateo Hilton, a high schooler who mentors younger students in Washington, during a celebration of Black History Month at the White House on Monday. Hilton introduced the president at the event. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
March 2 (UPI) -- Federal Appeals Court Judger Ketanji Brown Jackson started a series of meetings with senators Wednesday regarding her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
March 2 (UPI) -- After giving his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will repair roads and create jobs.
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
March 2 (UPI) -- The activist wings of both major parties entered the Texas primary hoping to shake up state leadership. But as the votes kept rolling in, it became clear the results would fall short of ushering in a sea change.
Biden admin sanctions men accused of being ISIS fundraisers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin sanctions men accused of being ISIS fundraisers
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted four Africans accused of being financial facilitators for the Islamic State as it seeks to cut off funds to the terrorist organization.
Biden has put U.S. 'on the wrong track,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden has put U.S. 'on the wrong track,' Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says
March 1 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told the American public during her Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday night that she's worried the United States "is on the wrong track."
Rashida Tlaib calls for Build Back Better passage, end to filibuster in SOTU response
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rashida Tlaib calls for Build Back Better passage, end to filibuster in SOTU response
March 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said Tuesday that passing Build Back Better and ending the filibuster could advance a progressive agenda in a response to the State of the Union address.
Biden announces U.S. will close off airspace to Russia in State of the Union address
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden announces U.S. will close off airspace to Russia in State of the Union address
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will join other nations in closing its airspace to Russian flights following its invasion of Ukraine.
Judge: Sarah Palin 'wholly failed' to prove defamation case against New York Times
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge: Sarah Palin 'wholly failed' to prove defamation case against New York Times
March 1 (UPI) -- The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times concerning a 2017 editorial said in a written opinion Tuesday that he dismissed the case last month because she "wholly failed" to pro
Seattle deluged with more than a month's worth of rain in 3 days
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Seattle deluged with more than a month's worth of rain in 3 days
An extreme atmospheric river unleashed heavy rain and snow over the Pacific Northwest over the last three days of February, bringing significant flooding, avalanche threats, landslides and wreaking havoc on roadways.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
March 1 (UPI) -- A rally in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa for more than a week, failed to draw substantial crowds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement