Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2022 / 2:24 PM

NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women

By Danielle Haynes
NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women
The New York Police Department described the suspect as having a light complexion and blonde hair. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

March 2 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man it says punched seven Asian women within a 2-hour period earlier this week.

Police said the man attacked the women between 6:30 p.m. and 8:37 p.m. Sunday in different locations in Manhattan, including Midtown, Gramercy Park, NoLita and the East Village.

Advertisement

"There was no prior interaction and no statements were made," the NYPD said, according to NBC News.

"In all seven cases the suspect punched Asian female victims."

RELATED Justice Department ending 'China Initiative' after hearing civil rights concerns

In the first attack, he punched a 57-year-old woman in the face before running off. The woman was hospitalized with swelling to the left side of her face and a cut lip.

About 10 minutes later, police said the man punched a 25-year-old woman in the face and in her arm. She didn't require medical intervention.

The third victim was a 21-year-old woman who was also punched in the face.

RELATED Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant

At 6:50 p.m., he punched a 25-year-old woman, who sustained a laceration and swelling to her upper lip. She didn't require medical intervention.

The youngest victim, a 19-year-old girl, was elbowed in the face about 15 minutes later and didn't require any medical intervention.

Advertisement

A 25-year-old woman was elbowed in the mouth and was treated by paramedics on the scene for swelling and bleeding on her lower lip.

RELATED 3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges

The final victim, a 20-year-old woman, was pushed to the ground and sustained minor injuries to her hands that didn't require medical intervention.

The department's Crime Stoppers unit on Tuesday posted surveillance video of the suspect walking down various streets in Manhattan.

The NYPD described the suspect as having a light complexion and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a multicolored backpack, a light blue shirt, and dark pants and shoes.

The department's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the assaults.

Sunday's attacks come amid a rise in anti-Asian hate and crime throughout the United States in recent years. The FBI reported hate crimes against Americans of Asian descent rose by 76% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

In December, the NYPD reported a 361% spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, WPIX-TV in New York City reported.

The Crime Stoppers unit said it's offering a reward up to $3,500 for information about the man.

Latest Headlines

Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Survey: California is home to 6 of Top 10 'happiest cities' in U.S.
March 2 (UPI) -- Fremont, Calif., is the happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey by WalletHub released Tuesday based on some 30 key indicators for happiness.
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
March 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department unveiled Wednesday a new inter-agency task force created to track down and seize assets of Russia's richest oligarchs to enforce sanctions issued in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell favors small interest rate hike amid inflation, Ukraine crisis
March 2 (UPI) -- Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee on Wednesday that he would like to see a slight interest rate hike when the Fed meets later this month instead of a larger increase that some analysts favor.
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New White House COVID-19 plan: 'We'll no longer let the virus dictate how we live'
March 2 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled a new COVID-19 preparedness and management plan on Wednesday that details steps to prevent infection, keep serious illness and deaths down and be ready for potential new variants.
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden budget would spend $41 billion on drug policy efforts
March 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2022 budget calls for $41 billion for drug policy efforts to deal with drug addiction and overdoses.
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford creates separate electric, internal combustion businesses
March 2 (UPI) -- Ford said Wednesday that it is creating separate electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses.
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators
March 2 (UPI) -- Federal Appeals Court Judger Ketanji Brown Jackson started a series of meetings with senators Wednesday regarding her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy added 475K private jobs in February, ADP/Moody's report says
March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million private jobs in the month of February -- soundly beating most analysts' expectations, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly labor report on Wednesday.
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After State of the Union, Biden heads to Wisconsin to push infrastructure upgrades
March 2 (UPI) -- After giving his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law and how it will repair roads and create jobs.
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
March 2 (UPI) -- The activist wings of both major parties entered the Texas primary hoping to shake up state leadership. But as the votes kept rolling in, it became clear the results would fall short of ushering in a sea change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Explainer: What are vacuum bombs?
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement