NYPD searches for man accused of punching 7 Asian women

March 2 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man it says punched seven Asian women within a 2-hour period earlier this week. Police said the man attacked the women between 6:30 p.m. and 8:37 p.m. Sunday in different locations in Manhattan, including Midtown, Gramercy Park, NoLita and the East Village. Advertisement

"There was no prior interaction and no statements were made," the NYPD said, according to NBC News.

"In all seven cases the suspect punched Asian female victims."

In the first attack, he punched a 57-year-old woman in the face before running off. The woman was hospitalized with swelling to the left side of her face and a cut lip.

About 10 minutes later, police said the man punched a 25-year-old woman in the face and in her arm. She didn't require medical intervention.

The third victim was a 21-year-old woman who was also punched in the face.

At 6:50 p.m., he punched a 25-year-old woman, who sustained a laceration and swelling to her upper lip. She didn't require medical intervention.

The youngest victim, a 19-year-old girl, was elbowed in the face about 15 minutes later and didn't require any medical intervention.

A 25-year-old woman was elbowed in the mouth and was treated by paramedics on the scene for swelling and bleeding on her lower lip.

The final victim, a 20-year-old woman, was pushed to the ground and sustained minor injuries to her hands that didn't require medical intervention.

The department's Crime Stoppers unit on Tuesday posted surveillance video of the suspect walking down various streets in Manhattan.

WANTED-ASSAULTS (Hate Crime): 2/27/22 from 6:30PM to 8:37PM, Seven incidents in various Manhattan South Precincts. In all 7 cases the suspect punched Asian female victims. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/NJu3zTtYDe— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 2, 2022

The NYPD described the suspect as having a light complexion and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a multicolored backpack, a light blue shirt, and dark pants and shoes.

The department's Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the assaults.

Sunday's attacks come amid a rise in anti-Asian hate and crime throughout the United States in recent years. The FBI reported hate crimes against Americans of Asian descent rose by 76% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

In December, the NYPD reported a 361% spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, WPIX-TV in New York City reported.

The Crime Stoppers unit said it's offering a reward up to $3,500 for information about the man.