Former Illinois Speaker Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery charges

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, pictured watching a vote tally at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on January 9, 2009, has been indicted on 22 charges of racketeering and bribery as part of an ongoing federal investigation into his tenure. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday on bribery and racketeering charges in an ongoing criminal corruption investigation. He faces 22 counts from a federal grand jury, linked to an extensive probe into his 50-year political career. Madigan is accused of leveraging the power of his office for personal gain and participating in multiple bribery schemes. Advertisement

His longtime confidant Michael McClain, a lobbyist and former state legislator, was also named in Wednesday's indictment.

The root of the investigation is an alleged years-long corruption scandal involving state electric utility Commonwealth Edison, or ComEd.

RELATED Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Federal investigators accused ComEd of paying members of Madigan's inner circle $1.3 million over almost a decade for nearly non-existent work. At the same time, ComEd was lobbying Madigan to support a piece of legislation that would save the company more than $150 million.

ComEd admitted to the conduct and agree to pay a $200 million fine in 2020. Madigan denied personal knowledge of the scheme.

"Helping people find jobs is not a crime," Madigan wrote in a letter to House colleagues, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Four of his close associates were indicted for their alleged roles in the ComEd scandal in November 2020. Madigan resigned three months later.

Advertisement

The investigation also focuses on a 2014 meeting between Madigan, then-Alderman Danny Solis and a hopeful hotel developer. The meeting took place at Madigan's private law firm and was recorded by Solis, who later became an informant.

At the meeting, Solis allegedly agreed to use his public office to provide "private benefits" to Madigan. The indictment accuses Madigan of illegally soliciting business for his firm.

Madigan, a Democrat, is one of the most significant politicians in Illinois history to ever face criminal charges.

He was elected to the state's House of Representatives in 1971 and resigned last year after his office was subpoenaed by federal investigators. Madigan was elected House speaker in 1983 and remained in the position for all but two years up until his resignation, making him the longest-running state House leader since the country's inception.

He was not arrested Wednesday, The Chicago Tribune reports. He is expected to appear in court for arraignment at a later date.