Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2022 / 8:23 PM

U.S. House passes resolution declaring support for Ukraine

By Calley Hair
1/4
U.S. House passes resolution declaring support for Ukraine
The U.S. Capitol building is pictured from a distance on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a near-unanimous resolution Wednesday declaring its support for Ukraine as the country defends its territory amid an ongoing attack from Russia.

The non-binding resolution urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to adopt "an immediate cease-fire" and states that House members stand "steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime."

Advertisement

Additionally, the document asserts that the legislative body "will never recognize or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force," and urges the United States and its allies to deliver defensive assistance to Ukraine.

"The camera of history is rolling on all of us today," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in the debate on the House floor.

RELATED Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls

"With this resolution, it becomes crystal clear: Mr. Putin, you can't win this. We're going to stand against you and we're going to preserve democracy, because that's what's at stake here."

Out of 429 voting members, three lawmakers -- all Republicans -- voted against affirming the resolution on Wednesday: Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Advertisement

After the vote, Gosar wrote on Twitter that he stands by his vote despite ardent criticism from Democrats and members of his own party. He said the resolution would grant Ukraine "de facto NATO status," amounting to "mandatory war authorization."

RELATED U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war

"I cannot abide another long and expensive war in a country 6,000 miles away to defend their borders while we are under invasion here with 2.5 million illegals last year alone through our undefended border. I'm a hard no our our money and military," Gossar tweeted.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who often splits with the far right wing of his party, called the trio of no votes "unreal."

"The bright side is over 400 voted yes," Kinzinger wrote.

RELATED Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The Senate passed a similar resolution in support of Ukraine two weeks ago.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Leader of Alabama chapter of Oath Keepers pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Leader of Alabama chapter of Oath Keepers pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
March 2 (UPI) -- The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing militia Oath Keepers pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol in federal court Wednesday.
Bipartisan group of state AGs to investigate TikTok
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bipartisan group of state AGs to investigate TikTok
March 2 (UPI) -- A group of attorneys general in multiple states announced plans Wednesday to investigate TikTok and the impacts the platform has on younger users.
JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff
March 2 (UPI) -- One of the pilots of a JetBlue flight was removed from the plane before takeoff Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y., for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.
Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez arraigned on attempted murder charge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez arraigned on attempted murder charge
March 2 (UPI) -- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arraigned Wednesday on several charges, including attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in San Jose, Calif.
Former Illinois Speaker Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Illinois Speaker Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery charges
March 2 (UPI) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday on bribery and racketeering charges in an ongoing criminal corruption investigation.
Amid rising military suicide rate, lawmakers question DoD over prevention
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amid rising military suicide rate, lawmakers question DoD over prevention
WASHINGTON. March 3 (UPI) -- The chair of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee grilled Pentagon officials Wednesday about the rising suicide rate among members of the military,
Biden visits Wisconsin, says America 'finally getting it done' on infrastructure
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden visits Wisconsin, says America 'finally getting it done' on infrastructure
March 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States is "finally getting it done" on infrastructure after years of talk as he traveled to Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law.
COVID-19 pandemic hurts struggling child care sector, legislators are told
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 pandemic hurts struggling child care sector, legislators are told
WASHINGTON, March 3 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing problems within the child care sector, especially the high cost that makes it inaccessible for some parents, lawmakers were told Wednesday.
Lawmakers split on effectiveness of Remain in Mexico policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers split on effectiveness of Remain in Mexico policy
WASHINGTON, March 2 (UPI) -- Republicans and Democrats sparred over immigration policy Wednesday at a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy.
Dow gains 596 points as markets rebound after Fed Chair's testimony
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 596 points as markets rebound after Fed Chair's testimony
March 2 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 596 points on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell committed to an interest rate hike later this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement