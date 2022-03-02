U.S. House passes resolution declaring support for Ukraine

1/4

The U.S. Capitol building is pictured from a distance on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a near-unanimous resolution Wednesday declaring its support for Ukraine as the country defends its territory amid an ongoing attack from Russia. The non-binding resolution urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to adopt "an immediate cease-fire" and states that House members stand "steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime." Advertisement

Additionally, the document asserts that the legislative body "will never recognize or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force," and urges the United States and its allies to deliver defensive assistance to Ukraine.

"The camera of history is rolling on all of us today," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in the debate on the House floor.

"With this resolution, it becomes crystal clear: Mr. Putin, you can't win this. We're going to stand against you and we're going to preserve democracy, because that's what's at stake here."

Out of 429 voting members, three lawmakers -- all Republicans -- voted against affirming the resolution on Wednesday: Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

After the vote, Gosar wrote on Twitter that he stands by his vote despite ardent criticism from Democrats and members of his own party. He said the resolution would grant Ukraine "de facto NATO status," amounting to "mandatory war authorization."

"I cannot abide another long and expensive war in a country 6,000 miles away to defend their borders while we are under invasion here with 2.5 million illegals last year alone through our undefended border. I'm a hard no our our money and military," Gossar tweeted.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who often splits with the far right wing of his party, called the trio of no votes "unreal."

"The bright side is over 400 voted yes," Kinzinger wrote.

The Senate passed a similar resolution in support of Ukraine two weeks ago.

Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo