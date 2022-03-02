Trending
March 2, 2022 / 7:30 PM

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez arraigned on attempted murder charge

By Calley Hair
Booking photo Cain Velasquez. Photo courtesy of San Jose Police Department Twitter.

March 2 (UPI) -- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arraigned Wednesday on several charges including attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in San Jose, Calif.

Velasquez is accused of targeting Harry Eugene Goularte, who was charged with allegedly molesting one of Velasquez's family members, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office,

Velasquez, 39, reportedly fired a .40-caliber handgun several times into a truck with Goularte and two of his relatives inside over an 11-mile high-speed chase Monday. Velasquez also allegedly rammed the vehicle with his own truck.

One of the bullets fired by Velasquez, police said, struck Goularte's 63-year-old male relative, who is expected to survive. Another passenger in Goularte's truck called 911 for help.

Velasquez was arrested the following day.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," Santa Clara County D.A. Jeff Rosen said in the release. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

Velasquez faces 10 counts, including premeditated attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony and three counts apiece of assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Velasquez could serve more than 20 years in prison.

A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Velasquez is widely regarded as one of the best in the sport. He had a brief stint in WWE after retiring from mixed martial arts in 2019 and now coaches at his San Jose gym, American Kickboxing Academy, ESPN reported.

Goularte, 43, is charged with molesting a child. He was arraigned Feb. 25 and released without bail under the condition that he remain under house arrest and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

According to the D.A.'s press release, Goularte was on his way to get the bracelet when Cain attacked.

