Activist Kyle Sefcik speaks onstage during the Stage of Freedom rally at the Washington Monument held to support the trucker convoy heading to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- A rally in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa for more than a week, failed to draw substantial crowds. The rally drew fewer than a hundred people to the Washington Monument Tuesday, to protest COVID-19 restrictions, the Washingtonian reported. Advertisement

Truckers also caused havoc at a Canadian border crossing between Michigan and Ontario, disrupting cross-border travel, including commercial goods.

This comes after a contingent of truckers -- also slated to arrive Tuesday -- fizzled over a lack of participation and was eventually canceled, The New York Times reported. It counted five trucks among its ranks when it arrived in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Freedom Convoy USA 2022 originally left California Feb. 23 for the 11-day trip.

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Kyle Sefcik organized the rally, which was to take place just hours before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Sefcik opened the rally by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on the "Stage of Freedom," according to the Daily Beast.

Police and media members outnumbered those in attendance.

Several trucker convoys were still on their way to the city to protest COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine and mask mandates.