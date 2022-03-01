Trending
March 1, 2022 / 8:22 AM

California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say

By Thomas Maresca

March 1 (UPI) -- A California man shot and killed three of his children and a fourth person during a supervised custodial visit at a church in Sacramento on Monday night, authorities said.

The 39-year-old shooter was under an active restraining order from the mother of the children at the time of the visit, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters. The fourth person was the chaperone supervising the visit.

The man killed his three daughters -- aged 13, 10 and 9 -- and then killed himself, police said.

"It is not a random act of violence or terrorism," Jones said, according to KCRA-TV. "Rising to the level of killing innocent children is obviously beyond anyone's rational comprehension."

An employee at the church called police after hearing gunshots, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesman Rodney Grassmann said. The shooting was over before deputies arrived, he said.

Authorities hadn't identified the gunman by early Tuesday, but the Sacramento Bee reported that he did not have a criminal record. The mother of the children was not at the church and was unharmed.

"At this point, we don't believe there are any outstanding victims and we don't believe there are any outstanding suspects," he said, according to KCRA-TV.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a tweet. "It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the quadruple murder-suicide "absolutely devastating."

"Another senseless act of gun violence in America -- this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside," he tweeted. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities."

Latest Headlines

Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
A tractor-trailer driver in Massachusetts was lucky to walk away unscathed after his semi skidded across two lanes of traffic and plunged off a bridge into the frigid Charles River in Weston, Mass., last weekend.
Ukraine, inflation, COVID-19 among crises facing Biden for 1st State of the Union address
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine, inflation, COVID-19 among crises facing Biden for 1st State of the Union address
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, perhaps facing more concurrent crises in his inaugural speech than any other president in modern history.
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
March 1 (UPI) -- House Democrats have failed to pass legislation to ban discrimination against people with hairstyles that are commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.
Ukraine ambassador tells U.S. Congress forces need more weapons, aid
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador tells U.S. Congress forces need more weapons, aid
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told House and Senate lawmakers that Ukrainian forces need more weapons and aid to combat invading Russian forces.
Biden, Harris mark Black History Month with White House celebration
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden, Harris mark Black History Month with White House celebration
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday celebrated the racial and ethnic diversity of the United States during a White House event marking Black History Month.
Dow falls 166 points amid Ukraine conflict; markets on pace for 4% loss in February
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow falls 166 points amid Ukraine conflict; markets on pace for 4% loss in February
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166 points on Monday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on investors.
Florida Rep. Ted Deutch joins exodus of retiring House Democrats
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Florida Rep. Ted Deutch joins exodus of retiring House Democrats
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida announced Monday he will not seek re-election after 12 years in Congress, joining a growing list of Democratic lawmakers who are retiring from their House seats.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum died Sunday at the family's California home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 86.
White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will ease COVID-19 mask wearing requirements in the White House this week, including for those who come into close proximity with President Joe Biden.
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday considered whether an Obama administration regulation to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants falls within the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.
