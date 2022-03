Births declined in the first half of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday and the coronavirus pandemic is being partially blamed. File Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

March 1 (UPI) -- Births declined in the first half of 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic is being partially blamed for the baby bust. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the United States saw 1.74 million births in the first six months of 2021, compared to 1.78 million over the same time in 2020. Advertisement

"From 2020 to 2021, the number of births for the United States declined for January (9%), February (2%), and May (1%) and increased by less than 1% for March, April (1%) and June (3%)," the CDC's report said in a statement.

"Although the decline in the number of births for the first half of 2021 (2%) was the same as the decline in births for the first half of 2020, it was largely the result of the 9% decline in births in January and was less than the decline for the second half of 2020 (5%)."

The report said births declined for all races and Hispanic-origin groups in the first half of 2021. Declines ranged from less than 1% for non-Hispanic White women to 8% for non-Hispanic Asian women. Births declined in 19 states and Washington, D.C., in the first half of 2021 and increased in four states.

While the report did not share statistics for the second half of 2021, it said births declined for all states in the second half of 2020, which also felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.