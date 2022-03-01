Trending
March 1, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Mastercard, Visa cut off Russian institutions

By Clyde Hughes
Mastercard, Visa cut off Russian institutions
The Visa and Mastercard logos are displayed in a storefront in New York City, on March 30, 2012. Mastercard and Visa both said they have blocked sanctioned Russian institutions from their systems on Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

March 1 (UPI) -- Credit card leaders Mastercard and Visa have blocked Russian financial institutions from their networks in compliance with sanctions placed by the United States and other Western countries on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Both companies have said they promised $2 million for Ukrainian humanitarian relief as Russia continued its military attack on its neighbor. The United States and its Western allies have issued a wave of sanctions against Russia and its entities because of the attack.

"Our first priority has been the well-being of our employees and their families," Mastercard said in a statement. "Our teams are working around the clock to help secure their safety, using all the resources at our disposal. We will keep our employees in mind throughout the region as we navigate through this crisis.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network. We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve."

Visa said it will make its $2 million grant to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

"We are proud to support the courageous work of UNICEF and their humanitarian relief efforts," Visa said. "Visa will also double match all employee donations (up to $1 million) to the Ukraine response funds of UNICEF and the Red Cross."

Mastercard said it will make its $2 million contribution to the Red Cross, Save the Children and our employee assistance fund for humanitarian relief.

"We will actively pursue additional opportunities to assist aid organizations to play our part in supporting the global relief effort," Mastercard said.

