Dow falls 597 points as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597 points as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued Tuesday with oil prices spiking and shares of financial institutions falling. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummeted Tuesday as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued to weigh on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.76%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.55% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.59% with stocks taking a dip as satellite images showed a convoy of Russian military vehicles nearing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Advertisement

Oil prices spiked to a seven-year high amid the invasion as the U.S. oil benchmark hit $106.50 per barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $107.26, the most since July 2014 amid global fears of shortages since Russia is a key oil exporter.

Financial stocks suffered Tuesday as sanctions on Russian financial institutions prompted concerns among investors about a potential disruption in credit markets.

Charles Schwab stock fell 7.81%, Wells Fargo dropped 5.75% and Bank of America declined 3.91%.

The VanEck Russia ETF also fell 19% Tuesday after dropping 30% Monday.

While U.S. banks are not largely exposed to Russian companies, CFRA director of equity research Ken Leon told CNBC that the concern among investors comes from "the correspondent banking relations through Europe, that do quite a bit of loan activity -- Italian banks, French banks, Austrian -- with Russia."

Shares of Target helped soften losses as it gained 9.9% after reporting better-than-expected profits of $3.19 per share.

The conflict will also loom as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a monetary policy update before the House on Wednesday and appear before the Senate Thursday.

"Given the current conflict in the Ukraine, there remains considerable near term uncertainty with central bank intentions," LPL Financial strategists Lawrence Gillum and Ryan Detrick said in a not, according to Yahoo Finance.

They added that "inflationary pressures may remain high particularly as it relates to gas prices."