Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 1, 2022 / 5:06 PM

Dow falls 597 points as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 597 points as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597 points as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued Tuesday with oil prices spiking and shares of financial institutions falling. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummeted Tuesday as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued to weigh on investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.76%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.55% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.59% with stocks taking a dip as satellite images showed a convoy of Russian military vehicles nearing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Advertisement

Oil prices spiked to a seven-year high amid the invasion as the U.S. oil benchmark hit $106.50 per barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $107.26, the most since July 2014 amid global fears of shortages since Russia is a key oil exporter.

Financial stocks suffered Tuesday as sanctions on Russian financial institutions prompted concerns among investors about a potential disruption in credit markets.

RELATED Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea to EU

Charles Schwab stock fell 7.81%, Wells Fargo dropped 5.75% and Bank of America declined 3.91%.

The VanEck Russia ETF also fell 19% Tuesday after dropping 30% Monday.

While U.S. banks are not largely exposed to Russian companies, CFRA director of equity research Ken Leon told CNBC that the concern among investors comes from "the correspondent banking relations through Europe, that do quite a bit of loan activity -- Italian banks, French banks, Austrian -- with Russia."

Advertisement
RELATED IEA to release 60M barrels of oil from emergency reserves due to Russian invasion

Shares of Target helped soften losses as it gained 9.9% after reporting better-than-expected profits of $3.19 per share.

The conflict will also loom as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a monetary policy update before the House on Wednesday and appear before the Senate Thursday.

"Given the current conflict in the Ukraine, there remains considerable near term uncertainty with central bank intentions," LPL Financial strategists Lawrence Gillum and Ryan Detrick said in a not, according to Yahoo Finance.

RELATED YouTube blocks Russia's RT and Sputnik from its platform in Europe

They added that "inflationary pressures may remain high particularly as it relates to gas prices."

Latest Headlines

General Motors sells minority stake in EV maker
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
General Motors sells minority stake in EV maker
March 1 (UPI) -- General Motors has sold its minority stake in electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Lawmakers debate energy independence, sanctions as Ukraine invasion continues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawmakers debate energy independence, sanctions as Ukraine invasion continues
WASHINGTON, March 1 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine amplifies Sino-Russian threats to world order, experts and lawmakers agreed during a hearing Tuesday.
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden denies executive privilege for ex-Trump aides Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro
March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not allow former Trump administrators Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro to use executive privilege to keep from testifying in front of the House Jan. 6 committee.
Survey: Americans care about climate change, but want some fossil fuels
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Survey: Americans care about climate change, but want some fossil fuels
March 1 (UPI) -- While three-quarters of Americans think the United States should participate in global efforts to combat climate change, a new survey found that just 31 percent want to phase out fossil fuels completely.
Police arrest UFC star Cain Velasquez on attempted murder charge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest UFC star Cain Velasquez on attempted murder charge
March 1 (UPI) -- San Jose Police arrested former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez late Monday on an attempted murder charge after one man was shot and hospitalized in an incident, officials said.
Uber rolls out Explore tab in 15 cities to book dinner reservations, concerts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uber rolls out Explore tab in 15 cities to book dinner reservations, concerts
March 1 (UPI) -- Uber on Tuesday rolled out an Explore tab in 14 U.S. cities and one international city which allows its customers to use the app to book dinner reservations, concerts and other activities.
CDC: Births declined in first half of 2021 during pandemic
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC: Births declined in first half of 2021 during pandemic
March 1 (UPI) -- Births declined in the first half of 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic is being partially blamed for the baby bust.
Mastercard, Visa cut off Russian institutions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mastercard, Visa cut off Russian institutions
March 1 (UPI) -- Credit card leaders Mastercard and Visa have blocked Russian financial institutions from their networks in compliance with sanctions placed by the United States and other Western countries.
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
March 1 (UPI) -- A California man shot and killed three of his children and a fourth person during a supervised custodial visit at a church in Sacramento on Monday night, authorities said.
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
A tractor-trailer driver in Massachusetts was lucky to walk away unscathed after his semi skidded across two lanes of traffic and plunged off a bridge into the frigid Charles River in Weston, Mass., last weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Shadowy hackers group Anonymous declares cyberwar on Russia for Ukraine invasion
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Ukraine: Russian military convoy slows within 15 miles of Kyiv
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
Video shows tractor-trailer plunge off Massachusetts bridge into frigid river
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
California man kills 3 daughters, chaperone during supervised visit, police say
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
House Dems fail to pass bill banning discrimination against natural hairstyles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement