Photo of retired UFC star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested by San Jose Police on an attempted murder charge. Photo courtesy San Jose Police Department Twitter

March 1 (UPI) -- San Jose Police arrested former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez late Monday on an attempted murder charge after one man was shot and hospitalized in an incident, officials said. Authorities booked Velasquez into the Santa Clara County Jail where he is being held without bail until Wednesday, when he is scheduled to appear in court. Advertisement

San Jose Police said one man was shot with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night and transported to a local hospital. Police said it had one suspect, later identified as Velasquez in custody.

Tuesday morning, police released a statement confirming Velasquez's arrest.

"Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident," San Jose Police said on Twitter. "He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time."

A two-time UFCheavyweight champion, the California native had retired after holding the title from 2010-11 and then again from 2012-2015. He had been coaching at his gym, American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, according to ESPN.

Velasquez also fought in Mexico, where his parents were born and briefly for the WWE.

With a 14-3 record, Velasquez was considered among the greats MMA heavyweights of all time, but persistent injuries prevented him from extending his career.