Biden announces U.S. will close off airspace to Russia in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden said the United States will join other nations in closing its airspace to Russian flights following its invasion of Ukraine. Pool photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced that the United States will close off its airspace to all Russian flights in response to its invasion of Ukraine during his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Biden said the move would further isolate Russia, which is already facing sanctions and similar restrictions from U.S. allies and other nations throughout the world in response to what he called a "premeditated and unprovoked" attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Advertisement

"Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson -- when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," he said. "They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

Biden highlighted the strength of NATO, which Ukraine was seeking to join prior to the invasion, as he said Putin "rejected efforts at diplomacy" in carrying out the invasion.

"He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home," he says of Putin. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Biden also said the United States has already given more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine and will continue to aid the Ukrainian people but assured the United States forces "are not engaged and will not engage" in conflict with the Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies -- in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west," he said, noting that U.S. forces have been mobilized to protect countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Biden also praised the "iron will" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the nation's people as they have fought to stave off the Russian invasion.

"[Putin] thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said. "From President Zelensky to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, teachers turned soldiers, defending their homeland."

