U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Republican AGs ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers away from EPA

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on November 30, 2021. If the Supreme Court were to rule against the EPA, the move would restrict the agency's ability to control climate-warming carbon emissions based on healthcare, workplace safety and other conditions.  File Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday in a landmark case that could take authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions out of regulators' hands and give it to politicians and bureaucrats in Congress.

The high court will hear a case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate utility carbon emissions, which could also have a cascading effect on President Joe Biden's overall climate change agenda.

Challengers in the case, West Virginia vs. EPA, contend that the EPA and other federal regulatory agencies have no right to regulate carbon emissions from the power sector. They say that is the job of Congress.

The challengers in the case are Republican attorneys general in more than a dozen states. It is led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

RELATED Key climate report says world moving closer to irreversible damage to environment

"We've never said that the EPA lacks any authority to address climate change," Morrisey said, according to Roll Call. "It's just, we have a much different definition in terms of what's permissible under the Clean Air Act and the major questions doctrine as opposed to some of my colleagues on the other side."

Republican attorneys general from more than a dozen states are challenging executive control over the EPA's climate rules in the power sector. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

If the Supreme Court were to rule against the EPA, the move would restrict the agency's ability to control climate-warming carbon emissions based on healthcare, workplace safety and other conditions.

"If the court were to require the EPA to have very specific, narrow direction to address greenhouse gases, as a practical matter it could be devastating for other agencies' abilities to enact rules that safeguard the public health and welfare of the nation," Richard Lazarus, a professor of environmental law at Harvard, told The New York Times.

RELATED Analysis: Facebook failing to counter climate change misinformation

The challenge began years ago when President Barack Obama announced his Clean Power Plan, which requires states to lower carbon emissions from the electricity sector. State Republican officials have since tied up the issue in court.

When Donald Trump became president, he replaced Obama's initiative with a plan that essentially removed all regulations. Biden switched course again last year once he took office and issued his own regulations -- and promising to dramatically slash greenhouse emissions nationwide.

Monday's arguments come on the same day that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth assessment. In the lengthy report, scientists detail a number of imminent climate threats -- some of which will be irreversible -- if humanity doesn't immediately change course and start making vital environmental reforms.

RELATED Extreme heat raises risk for mental health crises in U.S., study finds

