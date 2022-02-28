Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies
Richard Blum, chairman and founder of the American Himalayan Foundation and husband of Sen. Diane Feinstein, speaks at a Pro-Tibetan rally in San Francisco in 2008. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum died Sunday at the family's California home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 86.

Blum, a successful investor who had served as chairman emeritus of the University of California Board of Regents, was occasionally scrutinized for financial ties to China and investments in defense companies, which overlapped with his wife's role as a politician.

Advertisement

The businessman held a close friendship with the Dalai Lama, who first visited the United States in 1978 upon an invitation from Blum and Feinstein.

"My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly," Feinstein said in a statement.

RELATED Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse

"Dick was incredibly devoted to his family, particularly his daughters and his grandchildren, and my heart is with them and everyone who Dick encountered."

Feinstein said that among Blum's proudest achievements was his creation of the American Himalayan Foundation, which works to end human trafficking, improve healthcare and provide elder and child care in the region.

"We have a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Dick, we love you, we'll miss you and we'll continue to celebrate everything you accomplished during an amazing life," Feinstein said.

Advertisement
RELATED California expected to announce change in school face mask policy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime friend of Feinstein and Blum, called the businessman a "devoted philanthropist and a proud San Franciscan" in a statement.

"Richard was a powerful force for good in our city. Building a successful career in business, he constantly gave back to our city: whether as a patron of our arts, a donor to our food banks or a benefactor to our efforts to end homelessness," Pelosi said.

"Both with his generous philanthropy and by serving on the Board of Regents of the University of California, he helped strengthen our universities across California."

RELATED Trump places fault for Russia invasion of Ukraine on Biden during CPAC speech

Latest Headlines

White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will ease COVID-19 mask wearing requirements in the White House this week, including for those who come into close proximity with President Joe Biden.
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday considered whether an Obama administration regulation to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants falls within the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- John Demsey, a senior executive at Estee Lauder, was asked to leave the beauty giant Monday after posting a meme with a racial slur on his Instagram account.
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a celebration to mark Black History Month on Monday.
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- California is expected Monday to downgrade its face mask requirements in schools, making it a "strong recommendation" rather a mandate, which would allow students and others to take off their masks indoors.
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The first trial for a defendant charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol begins Monday with jury selection.
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In a bid to increase efforts to produce cleaner energy, Chevron announced on Monday that it's buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in a deal with more than $3 billion.
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Some experts doubt that classifying gender-affirming care as child abuse would hold up in court, but families still feel targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott's new order on transgender kids.
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Sunday said that fencing around the U.S. Capitol building will be reinstalled ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won an informal CPAC poll, garnering 59% of attendees at the conference held in Orlando on Sunday, asking attendees who they would vote for in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement