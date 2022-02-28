Trending
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels

By UPI Staff
1/4
Chevron and other fossil fuel producers have made public commitments in recent years to expanding their clean energy portfolios, but many experts say that their ongoing oil and gasoline production is having a devastating effect on the climate. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In a bid to increase efforts to produce cleaner energy, Chevron announced on Monday that it's buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in a deal with more than $3 billion.

Chevron said the deal should accelerate progress toward its goal of expanding its production for renewable fuels to 100,000 barrels per day by the end of the 2020s. The deal is valued at $3.15 billion, the company said.

"REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said in a statement. "Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own."

Chevron said the acquisition has already been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close sometime later this year. Iowa-based Renewable Energy Group produces and supplies clean fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel.

Chevron has said that it's aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. Last summer, it pledged to invest $10 billion toward reducing carbon emissions through 2028. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Chevron and other fossil fuel producers have made public commitments in recent years to expanding their clean energy portfolios, but experts told a congressional committee earlier this month that their ongoing fossil fuel production is having a devastating effect on the climate in the meantime.

"The fossil fuel industry is currently using its climate pledges as a new form of climate disinformation and greenwashing, allowing them to continue oil exploration, allowing them to continue increasing their output overall, while simultaneously claiming that they are not," Tracey Lewis, a climate and energy policy counsel at nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, told a House committee on Feb. 8.

Lewis and other critics noted that although Chevron and other oil-producing companies have increased investments in cleaner fuels, they still have not pledged to reduce their present levels of oil and gasoline production.

Chevron has said that it's aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. Last summer, it pledged to invest $10 billion toward reducing carbon emissions through 2028.

