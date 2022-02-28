Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 2:12 PM

White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work

By Don Jacobson
1/5
White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work
U.S. President Joe Biden pulls down his protective mask to speak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9. The administration dropped mask requirements Monday. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will ease COVID-19 mask wearing requirements in the White House this week, including for those who come into close proximity with President Joe Biden.

Under an updated policy coming into effect Tuesday, White House operations officials have determined that fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work, according to an internal email obtained by NBC News.

Advertisement

An administration spokesman confirmed the new protocols to The Hill.

The email states the mask requirements have been adjusted "in response to the public health landscape" and are coming after consultation with public health experts and medical advisers.

RELATED NYC mayor ready for 'normalcy' when CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidance

However, other COVID-19 protocols such as regular testing and vaccination requirements for White House staffers are not changing, the administration said.

The changes were made after the Capitol's attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, said in a memo issued Sunday that masks would not be required at Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday.

In announcing the decision, Monahan said the Washington, D.C., area has a "green" status according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new model for recommending masks at the community level.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines for masks

The rate of positive tests at the Capitol's walk-in testing site has fallen to 2.7% in recent weeks, he said.

The Capitol's masking requirements, instituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, became a political battleground when some Republican lawmakers, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, refused to wear them on the House floor.

Green and fellow Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky were among several GOP lawmakers who were fined last year after protesting against the rule.

RELATED U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules

Latest Headlines

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband Richard Blum died Sunday at the family's California home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 86.
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Republican states ask Supreme Court to take carbon-restricting powers from EPA
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday considered whether an Obama administration regulation to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants falls within the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Estee Lauder senior executive forced to quit after posting racist meme
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- John Demsey, a senior executive at Estee Lauder, was asked to leave the beauty giant Monday after posting a meme with a racial slur on his Instagram account.
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a celebration to mark Black History Month on Monday.
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California expected to announce change in school face mask policy
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- California is expected Monday to downgrade its face mask requirements in schools, making it a "strong recommendation" rather a mandate, which would allow students and others to take off their masks indoors.
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury selection for first Capitol riot trial begins
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The first trial for a defendant charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol begins Monday with jury selection.
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chevron to pay $3B for biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in step toward cleaner fuels
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In a bid to increase efforts to produce cleaner energy, Chevron announced on Monday that it's buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy in a deal with more than $3 billion.
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transgender Texas kids terrified after governor orders parents investigated for child abuse
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Some experts doubt that classifying gender-affirming care as child abuse would hold up in court, but families still feel targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott's new order on transgender kids.
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Fencing around Capitol to be reinstalled ahead of State of the Union
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Sunday said that fencing around the U.S. Capitol building will be reinstalled ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won an informal CPAC poll, garnering 59% of attendees at the conference held in Orlando on Sunday, asking attendees who they would vote for in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Ukraine applies to join EU immediately as 28th member; officials begin peace talks
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 Republican primary
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Japan hosting U.S. nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' PM Kishida says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Ukraine troops feared dead after cussing out invading Russians still alive, navy says
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
Russians pull cash from banks as ruble plummets, central bank hikes rates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement