Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a celebration to mark Black History Month on Monday.

Biden issued a proclamation on Jan. 31 recognizing February as Black History Month. The celebration is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Our nation was founded on an idea: that all of us are created equal and deserve to be treated with equal dignity throughout our lives," Biden said in the earlier proclamation. "It is a promise we have never fully lived up to but one that we have never, ever walked away from.

"The long shadows of slavery, Jim Crow and redlining -- and the blight of systemic racism that still diminishes our nation today -- hold America back from reaching our full promise and potential. But by facing those tragedies openly and honestly and working together as one people to deliver on America's promise of equity and dignity for all, we become a stronger nation -- a more perfect version of ourselves."