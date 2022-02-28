Trending
Feb. 28, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Watch live: Joe, Jill Biden celebrate Black History Month

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden stands with Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon on September 11, 2021. Biden will host a Black History Month celebration on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a celebration to mark Black History Month on Monday.

Biden issued a proclamation on Jan. 31 recognizing February as Black History Month. The celebration is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EDT.

"Our nation was founded on an idea: that all of us are created equal and deserve to be treated with equal dignity throughout our lives," Biden said in the earlier proclamation. "It is a promise we have never fully lived up to but one that we have never, ever walked away from.

"The long shadows of slavery, Jim Crow and redlining -- and the blight of systemic racism that still diminishes our nation today -- hold America back from reaching our full promise and potential. But by facing those tragedies openly and honestly and working together as one people to deliver on America's promise of equity and dignity for all, we become a stronger nation -- a more perfect version of ourselves."

Biden and the first lady will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to hold the office, along with several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, local officials and civil rights leaders.

"As we celebrate National Black History Month, let us all recommit ourselves to reach for that founding promise," Biden said in the proclamation. "Let us continue to fight for the equity, opportunity, and dignity to which every Black American is due in equal measure."

